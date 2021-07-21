Findit Features Member ADM Endeavors Inc Who Utilizes Findit Marketing Services To Improve Online Exposure

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com ®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, is featuring Findit Member ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) , who utilizes a customized Findit Marketing Campaign to improve overall indexing in search results and increase traffic to their website.

Since 2010, ADM Endeavors' wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital services, import wholesale, government procurement and school/work wear uniforms. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail, sales, and production work.

The Retail Sales Division focuses on 'Anything With A Logo' products. Ranging from products such as business cards to coffee cups, apparel like t-shirts and hoodies, to even more unique products like portable speakers and pillow, customers have tens of thousands of unique products from which to select. The Import Wholesale Department adds to this selection by sourcing products overseas for both retail and wholesale customers. The recently created Government Procurement Department assists Municipalities, Schools, Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Public Safety, Zoning and other government entities in securing their apparel and promotional products. And finally, the Uniform Division currently contracts with over 10 local private and charter schools in all uniform needs while also working with various businesses for employee uniform apparel.

To meet its customer needs, Just Right Products has implemented state of the art in house production that is supplemented with factory direct international sourcing. The onsite Screen Printing Production utilizes five screen printing machines to print garments, bags, masks, etc. and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. Embroidery Production also onsite has equipment with over 50 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Services Department employs four digital artists to create brand new for customers or refine artwork submitted for orders. All departments work in tandem to ensure a high level of customer service and quality products.