CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Delta-10 Cartridges
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges.
CBD Life Sciences Inc. is finally ready to debut two different strains of Delta-10 Cartridges. The two strains are Sour Diesel & Blue Dream, and both are 900MG for each one. Delta 10-THC or Delta 10-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a brand new, cutting edge cannabinoid (derived from Hemp) which carries similar psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings associated with the traditional cannabis use. Additionally, these cannabinoids are known for their anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, appetite stimulating and stress reducing properties. President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated "Delta-10 definitely has the power to change the CBD market dramatically!" This is going to be a top selling product for CBD Life Sciences Inc. online distribution in the upcoming weeks along with the Pain Relief Roll-On that launched on Amazon last week.
CBD Life Sciences Inc. surpasses the competition with the little amounts of extra ingredients we use. Sourcing only the best Delta 10 Distillate we then take the cleanest terpenes and infuse them to bring you these products that will not disappoint! Our new Delta 10 products are lab tested for quality both in the raw form and in the finished product. Delta 10-THC is superior to the traditional and illegal Delta 9-THC because it carries basically every benefit and effect of Delta 9-THC but is fully federally legal and legal in 38 states in the United States. Most clients opt for Delta 8 as their sleeping aid. They prefer Delta 10 when it comes to promoting greater creativity, energy, alertness, and euphoria. Delta 10 is generally uplifting and ideal for daytime use. It also can appeal to a mass audience interested in psychoactive advantages without fear of meeting delta 9's outcomes. It is safe to say that Delta 10 will become more popular since it provides enhanced focus without the paranoia of Delta 9.
CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.
Link to Greenhouse Video: https://streamable.com/yb7pyd
