checkAd

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Delta-10 Cartridges

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges.CBD …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is finally ready to debut two different strains of Delta-10 Cartridges. The two strains are Sour Diesel & Blue Dream, and both are 900MG for each one. Delta 10-THC or Delta 10-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a brand new, cutting edge cannabinoid (derived from Hemp) which carries similar psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings associated with the traditional cannabis use. Additionally, these cannabinoids are known for their anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, appetite stimulating and stress reducing properties. President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated "Delta-10 definitely has the power to change the CBD market dramatically!" This is going to be a top selling product for CBD Life Sciences Inc. online distribution in the upcoming weeks along with the Pain Relief Roll-On that launched on Amazon last week.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. surpasses the competition with the little amounts of extra ingredients we use. Sourcing only the best Delta 10 Distillate we then take the cleanest terpenes and infuse them to bring you these products that will not disappoint! Our new Delta 10 products are lab tested for quality both in the raw form and in the finished product. Delta 10-THC is superior to the traditional and illegal Delta 9-THC because it carries basically every benefit and effect of Delta 9-THC but is fully federally legal and legal in 38 states in the United States. Most clients opt for Delta 8 as their sleeping aid. They prefer Delta 10 when it comes to promoting greater creativity, energy, alertness, and euphoria. Delta 10 is generally uplifting and ideal for daytime use. It also can appeal to a mass audience interested in psychoactive advantages without fear of meeting delta 9's outcomes. It is safe to say that Delta 10 will become more popular since it provides enhanced focus without the paranoia of Delta 9.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

Link to Greenhouse Video: https://streamable.com/yb7pyd

Seite 1 von 3
CBD Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Delta-10 Cartridges SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges.CBD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder ...
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Google Cloud to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its Online Store & Amazon
Accesswire | Analysen