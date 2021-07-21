CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Delta-10 Cartridges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges.CBD …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges. CBD Life Sciences Inc. is finally ready to debut two different strains of Delta-10 Cartridges. The two strains are Sour Diesel & Blue Dream, and both are 900MG for each one. Delta 10-THC or Delta 10-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a brand new, cutting edge cannabinoid (derived from Hemp) which carries similar psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings associated with the traditional cannabis use. Additionally, these cannabinoids are known for their anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, appetite stimulating and stress reducing properties. President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated "Delta-10 definitely has the power to change the CBD market dramatically!" This is going to be a top selling product for CBD Life Sciences Inc. online distribution in the upcoming weeks along with the Pain Relief Roll-On that launched on Amazon last week.