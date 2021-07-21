checkAd

Garmin continues to enhance aviation safety with the introduction of Smart Glide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the introduction of Smart Glide, a revolutionary safety tool that helps pilots in loss of engine power emergencies by automating tasks to reduce pilot workload. Smart Glide joins Collier Trophy winning Garmin Autoland as a part of the Autonomí family of autonomous flight technologies. In the event of the loss of engine power in a single-engine aircraft, a pilot faces the urgent, workload-intensive job of maneuvering the aircraft from its current position to a suitable airport. Through compatible avionics, such as GTN Xi series navigators, Smart Glide provides assistance to the pilot by recommending a suitable airport estimated to be within glide range, as well as providing critical information to the pilot and optimizing select avionics settings, helping save the pilot precious time and workload1. When paired with a compatible Garmin autopilot, Smart Glide can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005336/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 166,91€
Hebel 9,11
Ask 1,40
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 133,61€
Hebel 8,98
Ask 1,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Smart Glide is a revolutionary safety tool that automates tasks and reduces pilot workload in engine power loss emergencies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Smart Glide is a revolutionary safety tool that automates tasks and reduces pilot workload in engine power loss emergencies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin continues to provide pilots with safety-enhancing tools through our Autonomí family of technologies that help simplify emergencies to reduce the workload required during these task-saturated and stressful situations,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “We are so proud to continue to help make aviation safer with the introduction of Smart Glide, a monumental safety enhancement available to the thousands of fielded aircraft already equipped with the compatible Garmin avionics by automating tasks in an engine power loss emergency to help the pilot manage the situation safely.”

Smart Glide activation and airport selection

In the event of engine power loss in flight, pilots can activate Smart Glide with an optional dedicated Smart Glide button or by holding the Direct-to button for two seconds to initiate an activation2. Once activated, Smart Glide recommends an airport estimated to be within glide range and automatically creates a direct-to route. Smart Glide considers several factors when choosing the recommended airport within glide range including runway length and condition; proximity; terrain; and available weather from sources such as FIS-B, SiriusXM3, and Garmin Connext weather3, in addition to current measured winds calculated by the primary flight display (PFD). If the aircraft is appropriately equipped with either a GTX 345/GTX 345R transponder or a GNX 375 acting as a transponder, or a GSR 56/GDL 69/GDL 69A with an appropriate weather subscription, Smart Glide can even consider VFR/IFR conditions when recommending the most suitable airport. Alternate airports within glide range can also be selected if the pilot desires. In the event the system estimates there is not an airport within glide range, Smart Glide provides an aural and visual alert to the pilot, while continuing to search for an airport in range, and automatically pitching for configured best glide speed in aircraft equipped with a compatible Garmin autopilot.

Seite 1 von 4
Garmin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin continues to enhance aviation safety with the introduction of Smart Glide Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the introduction of Smart Glide, a revolutionary safety tool that helps pilots in loss of engine power emergencies by automating tasks to reduce pilot workload. Smart …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Garmin unveils new lithium-powered LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, the ultimate portable solution for anglers on and off the ice
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Boeing, Airbus, Nike, Garmin, Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR, Tesla, Nvidia, Alibaba - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
22.06.21 Garmin announces TXi engine indication system for twin turboprop aircraft
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten