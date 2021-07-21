PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Completes $68 Million Series D Financing

The Series D financing was led by affiliates of Magnetar Capital. Other participants in the financing were new and existing investors including Verition Fund Management, Fosun Health Capital, co-founder PureTech Health, Rock Springs Capital, Skyviews Life Science, JSR Corporation, SymBiosis LLC, Shumway Capital, Health for Life Capital (Seventure Partners) and other institutional investors. The round also includes a $25 million investment from Pfizer as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, which was announced in January 2021.

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announces that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences (“Vedanta”), completed a $68 million Series D financing and provided a pipeline update.

Vedanta plans to use the proceeds to advance its pipeline of defined bacterial consortia, including progressing VE303 into a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients at high risk for recurrent CDI, initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial of VE202 in mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and continuing to advance programs in additional indications.

Proceeds expected to be used primarily to support a Phase 3 trial of lead candidate VE303 in Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) and a Phase 2 trial of VE202 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Topline data from Phase 2 trial of VE303 in CDI are anticipated in Q3 2021

Plans to initiate Phase 2 trial of VE202 for treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis in H2 2021

CAMBRIDGE, MA, July 21, 2021 – Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., a leading clinical-stage microbiome company developing a new category of oral therapies using defined bacterial consortia manufactured from clonal cell banks, today announced the closing of a $68 million Series D financing and provided a pipeline update.

The Series D financing was led by affiliates of Magnetar Capital. Other participants in the financing were new and existing investors including Verition Fund Management, Fosun Health Capital, co-founder PureTech Health, Rock Springs Capital, Skyviews Life Science, JSR Corporation, SymBiosis LLC, Shumway Capital, Health for Life Capital (Seventure Partners), and other institutional investors. The round also includes a $25 million investment from Pfizer as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, which was announced in January 2021.