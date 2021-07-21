checkAd

Nobel29 Resources Completes Name Change to Nobel Resources Corp. and Continuation Into Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective July 23, 2021, the Company’s name will be changed to “Nobel Resources Corp.” and the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing ticker symbol, “NBLC”. The Company also completed its continuation from the Province of British Columbia into the Province of Ontario.

The shareholders of approved the name change and continuation at the special meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on May 31, 2021. Further details regarding the name change are contained in the Company’s management information circular dated April 30, 2021, which has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nobel29 Resources Corp.

The Company, through its option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project (the “Project”), located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile, approximately 25 km from the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Nobel can exercise its option and acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Gower

Nobel29 Resources Corp.

Email: info@nobel-resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”. “estimates”, “believes” or intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Disclaimer

