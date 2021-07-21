checkAd

Passage Bio Announces Inducement Award for Newly Appointed Chief Commercial Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has granted an inducement award to the company’s newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, M. Maria Törnsén, under an inducement plan adopted by its board of directors.

Passage Bio granted an option to purchase 200,000 shares of common stock and 20,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Ms. Törnsén as a material inducement to her employment in accordance with the Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $13.04 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on the grant date. The shares subject to the stock options will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on each of the first, second, third and fourth annual anniversaries of the first of Passage Bio’s quarterly vesting dates following the grant date, subject to continued employment.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

