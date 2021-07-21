Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Rings Opening Bell at NEO Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company focused on the design, development and commercialization of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, celebrated the Company’s listing on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) by virtually ringing the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today. The Company’s senior management participated in the ceremony in recognition of AFCP commencing trading on the NEO on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol “PWWR”.



“We are thrilled to be opening the market with NEO today following our first day of trading last week,” said Jef Spaepen, CEO of AFC Power. “Our solution generates electricity and an equivalent amount of heat with zero CO 2 emissions and pure water as the only by-product, making it ideal for spaces that need small-scale power and heat, including residential homes, apartment buildings, and office spaces as well as applications where produced heat is not needed, such as electric vehicle charging stations, IT equipment, back-up power for cell towers and hospitals, temporary power for construction sites, and so much more. We believe a disruptive, tech-centric stock exchange such as NEO is the ideal market for AFCP to advance our technology.”