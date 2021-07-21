checkAd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Rings Opening Bell at NEO Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company focused on the design, development and commercialization of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, celebrated the Company’s listing on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) by virtually ringing the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today. The Company’s senior management participated in the ceremony in recognition of AFCP commencing trading on the NEO on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol “PWWR”.

“We are thrilled to be opening the market with NEO today following our first day of trading last week,” said Jef Spaepen, CEO of AFC Power. “Our solution generates electricity and an equivalent amount of heat with zero CO2 emissions and pure water as the only by-product, making it ideal for spaces that need small-scale power and heat, including residential homes, apartment buildings, and office spaces as well as applications where produced heat is not needed, such as electric vehicle charging stations, IT equipment, back-up power for cell towers and hospitals, temporary power for construction sites, and so much more. We believe a disruptive, tech-centric stock exchange such as NEO is the ideal market for AFCP to advance our technology.”

As global demand grows for cost-effective, clean energy solutions, investors are also seeking opportunities that support positive environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) narratives.

Please visit our website to learn more at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

The Company is focused on the development, production and ultimate commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, our technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. We believe the Company is well positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs. Further information is available on our website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. We encourage investors and other interested stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “PWWR”.

