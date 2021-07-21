checkAd

Green Thumb Industries Calls for Nonprofit Grant Applications as Part of Good Green Brand Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

  • Good Green grant applications are now open to nonprofit organizations that serve marginalized communities affected by the War on Drugs.
  • The Company will proactively commit at least $1.3 million from Good Green brand sales over the next year and a half.

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced plans to launch Good Green, a line of cannabis products dedicated to creating professional opportunities for marginalized communities impacted by the War on Drugs. Good Green grant applications are now open to nonprofits that support the brand’s three pillars, including education, employment and expungement.

“Good Green’s mission is to promote change by making impactful investments in organizations working to correct the harms created by the War on Drugs, funded by sales of the plant that started it all,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “As the co-founder of Invest For Kids, a nonprofit that serves Chicago area youth, I have seen the impact unrestricted grants can make on smaller non-profits. The devastating social and economic costs of cannabis prohibition in our surrounding neighborhoods has created a massive need. Good Green is dedicated to committing meaningful resources to expand access and opportunity for diverse communities and those most impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Good Green helps others directly take part in this mission to change the status quo.”

Good Green builds upon the Company’s existing corporate social responsibility program, Growing for Good, which is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion, restorative justice and social equity within the cannabis industry.

Sales from Good Green products will fund grants awarded to nonprofits that provide cannabis career training, education and sustainable employment opportunities, as well as expungement legal services, to communities harmed by discriminatory cannabis policies. Green Thumb is allocating at least $1,300,000 in social equity grants via Good Green in the next 18 months. Registered 501(c)3 organizations that are selected by the program will receive funding from product sales.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries Calls for Nonprofit Grant Applications as Part of Good Green Brand Launch Good Green grant applications are now open to nonprofit organizations that serve marginalized communities affected by the War on Drugs.The Company will proactively commit at least $1.3 million from Good Green brand sales over the next year and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board