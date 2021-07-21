Green Thumb Industries Calls for Nonprofit Grant Applications as Part of Good Green Brand Launch

Good Green grant applications are now open to nonprofit organizations that serve marginalized communities affected by the War on Drugs.



The Company will proactively commit at least $1.3 million from Good Green brand sales over the next year and a half.

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced plans to launch Good Green, a line of cannabis products dedicated to creating professional opportunities for marginalized communities impacted by the War on Drugs. Good Green grant applications are now open to nonprofits that support the brand’s three pillars, including education, employment and expungement.

“Good Green’s mission is to promote change by making impactful investments in organizations working to correct the harms created by the War on Drugs, funded by sales of the plant that started it all,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “As the co-founder of Invest For Kids, a nonprofit that serves Chicago area youth, I have seen the impact unrestricted grants can make on smaller non-profits. The devastating social and economic costs of cannabis prohibition in our surrounding neighborhoods has created a massive need. Good Green is dedicated to committing meaningful resources to expand access and opportunity for diverse communities and those most impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Good Green helps others directly take part in this mission to change the status quo.”

Good Green builds upon the Company’s existing corporate social responsibility program, Growing for Good, which is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion, restorative justice and social equity within the cannabis industry.

Sales from Good Green products will fund grants awarded to nonprofits that provide cannabis career training, education and sustainable employment opportunities, as well as expungement legal services, to communities harmed by discriminatory cannabis policies. Green Thumb is allocating at least $1,300,000 in social equity grants via Good Green in the next 18 months. Registered 501(c)3 organizations that are selected by the program will receive funding from product sales.