Business Leaders Say They Are Unprepared to Manage Today’s Changing Workforce
Global survey from KellyOCG identifies four key behaviors of organizations thriving amidst the change
TROY, Mich., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic triggered a seismic shift in how, when and where we work, as well as record levels of individuals leaving their jobs. Business leaders
around the world acknowledge this dramatic change, but many admit they are unprepared for how to manage talent, use technology and support their employees in this new environment, according to the
KellyOCG 2021 Global Workforce Agility survey of more than 1,000 senior executives across 13 countries. Key survey findings include:
- More than half (59%) of executives say their businesses will adopt a hybrid working model post pandemic; yet one in four believe their leaders lack the skills to manage the workforce
they want to build.
-
Less than half of executives (49%) say they have a clear view of the optimal mix of talent required across all business areas, and 27% are unsure of what
their employees want in terms of a post-Covid work environment.
-
Only a minority of organizations are using leading-edge technologies to respond to critical issues around workforce planning and management, including monitoring productivity and
efficiency (44%), managing a remote workforce (38%), and predicting skills requirements (32%).
- The majority (55%) report that talent from underrepresented groups has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic – but fewer than half (43%) say they are
executing a fully developed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy for their full-time staff, and only 19% have one for contingent labor.
In contrast to these underprepared businesses, the study identified a group of leading organizations – the ‘Vanguards’ – who report employee wellbeing and productivity have significantly improved within their organizations during the pandemic, alongside improved revenue growth over the past three years. These leaders, which made up approximately 10% of respondents, are taking a strategic, long-term approach to improve the resilience, agility and wellbeing of their workforces, compared with the ‘Laggards’ – respondents who report a decline in employee wellbeing and productivity over the past 12 months.
