Business Leaders Say They Are Unprepared to Manage Today’s Changing Workforce

Global survey from KellyOCG identifies four key behaviors of organizations thriving amidst the change

TROY, Mich., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic triggered a seismic shift in how, when and where we work, as well as record levels of individuals leaving their jobs. Business leaders around the world acknowledge this dramatic change, but many admit they are unprepared for how to manage talent, use technology and support their employees in this new environment, according to the KellyOCG 2021 Global Workforce Agility survey of more than 1,000 senior executives across 13 countries. Key survey findings include:

