Former Abbott Laboratories Executives Join Else Nutrition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to announce two strategic additions to the Company’s executive team:

Former Divisional VP at Abbott Nutrition EMEA, Mr. Simeon Saunders, and former Senior Director Pediatric and Adult nutrition, Mr. Mike Glick, will be responsible for spearheading growth in the Key Global Medical Marketing Channels, and in the North American Subsidiary respectively

Mr. Simeon Saunders as VP Global Medical Marketing and Scientific Affairs

The Company has hired Mr. Simeon Saunders as VP Global Medical Marketing and Scientific Affairs.

In this capacity, Mr. Saunders will lead the company’s global medical marketing, clinical and regulatory affairs worldwide, to enhance Else’s global expansion in those areas.

Mr. Saunders joined the health care industry after graduating from university, gaining 35 years of commercial experience spanning primary care, specialist pharmaceuticals, and nutritional products in both reimbursed and out of pocket channels (including infant formula, medical nutrition, out of pocket adult supplements, and sports nutrition).

Throughout his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility within sales, marketing, country and general management, and sat on the board of a powder and aseptic liquid manufacturing plant.

Simeon spent 25 years at Abbott Laboratories, where his final role was Divisional Vice President, Abbott Nutrition, for the Europe, Middle East, & Africa (EMEA) Area, before establishing an independent consultancy in 2018.

Mr. Mike Glick, GM and VP Else North America

In this capacity, Mr. Glick will lead the U.S. subsidiary expansion, mainly in medical marketing retail and operations. Mike will also be responsible for the business operations as they expand into Canada. Mike joins Else from a VC-backed healthcare start-up called OFFOR Health where he was the Chief Growth Officer, tripling revenue and team size while helping the business earn Series A funding and it’s first Inc 5000 award.

Mike was previously with a Silicon Valley start-up called Before Brands where he was VP Sales and Marketing for SpoonfulOne, a product to help protect children from developing food allergies. There he led new product launches, digital marketing and E-commerce, along with building and managing a medical salesforce calling on Pediatricians.