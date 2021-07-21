Verizon reports increased 5G adoption and record 2Q performance

$1.40 in earnings per share (EPS); adjusted EPS*, excluding special items, of $1.37.

Operating revenue of $33.8 billion, a result of strong sequential wireless revenue growth.

Net income of $5.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA* of $12.2 billion.



Total Wireless:

Total wireless service revenue of $16.9 billion, a 5.9 percent increase year over year, and a 4.0 percent increase from second-quarter 2019.

Total retail postpaid churn of 0.94 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.72 percent.

528,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 275,000 phone net additions, resulting in 121.3 million total retail connections.



Consumer:

Total revenue of $23.5 billion, an increase of 11.2 percent year over year, and an increase of 6.7 percent from second-quarter 2019.

Total retail postpaid churn of 0.83 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.65 percent, a record-low retail postpaid phone churn outside of second-quarter 2020 and third-quarter 2020, which were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

350,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 197,000 phone net additions, driving 5G-phone adoption to approximately 20 percent of Consumer wireless phone customers and step-ups to premium unlimited plans.

92,000 Consumer Fios Internet net additions. The company's trailing 12-month total Fios Internet net addition performance is the highest since 2015.

Business:

Total revenue of $7.8 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent year over year, and relatively flat from second-quarter 2019.

Total retail postpaid churn of 1.30 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 1.07 percent.

178,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 78,000 phone net additions.



NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) reported second-quarter earnings today highlighted by an increase in 5G phone adoption, customer and sequential wireless service revenue growth, and superior network reliability. Based on its strong results, Verizon revised its revenue and adjusted EPS guidance* upward for the full year.

"We are executing on our multipurpose network strategy and producing positive results in each of our five growth vectors, recording strong second quarter results. With more connections on our network than anyone else, our already excellent network performance improved in the quarter and was recognized by RootMetrics as the best overall network performance for the 16th time in a row. We are also expanding our 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Home markets," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We are excited about our momentum leading into the second half of the year. We are on track to close both the Tracfone and Verizon Media transactions, and will continue to bring value and choice to our customers."