Lexaria's DehydraTECH Significantly Enhances Delivery of Colchicine in Study VIRAL-A20-3
Possible Benefits for Treating SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and mRNA Vaccine Side EffectsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery …
Possible Benefits for Treating SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and mRNA Vaccine Side EffectsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery …
Possible Benefits for Treating SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and mRNA Vaccine Side Effects
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results.
This study demonstrated that DehydraTECHTM enabled colchicine, the latest of several drugs Lexaria has successfully tested with known SARS-CoV-2 antiviral properties, benefited from our proprietary formulation and processing, resulting in increased delivery:
|
Drug
|
Cmax* % Improvement
|
Control
|
AUClast** % Improvement
|
Control
|
Colchicine
|
31.97
|
16.73
|
104.43
|
38.97
Colchicine is an approved therapeutic with anti-inflammatory effects that is principally used to treat gout and conditions such as cardiac inflammation (i.e., pericarditis), and also has potent effects in mitigating the cytokine storm associated with SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19. Colchicine is occasionally recommended and used to treat emergent pericarditis in children in cases where this form of cardiac inflammation develops following administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Similar to other antiviral agents that Lexaria has processed with DehydraTECH (e.g., darunavir, efavirenz, remdesivir's nucleoside analogue GS-441524 and ebastine), oral colchicine in its available forms today exhibits diminished bioavailability in humans, which Lexaria believes it can improve upon for better safety and efficacy outcomes. Currently available oral colchicine demonstrates bioavailability of about 45%.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare