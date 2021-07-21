Codex DNA Announces Licensing and Supply Deal with TriLink Biotechnologies for CleanCap mRNA Capping Technology

Alliance to expand the range of therapeutic and vaccine applications for the BioXp system

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced a licensing and supply agreement with TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), for its industry-leading CleanCap technology. Codex DNA will integrate the mRNA capping technology into its suite of automated mRNA synthesis kits for the BioXp system as well as within the company’s BioFoundry Services offering. Together, the technologies are expected to increase productivity and yields for mRNA synthesis workflows, potentially opening the doors for a broader range of downstream therapeutic and vaccine applications.



Therapeutics and vaccines have become increasingly dependent on mRNA. However, the manual, multi-step process required to build mRNA is tedious and often fraught with technical difficulties and bottlenecks that require long turnaround times.