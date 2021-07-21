checkAd

Codex DNA Announces Licensing and Supply Deal with TriLink Biotechnologies for CleanCap mRNA Capping Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 13:07  |  40   |   |   

Alliance to expand the range of therapeutic and vaccine applications for the BioXp system

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced a licensing and supply agreement with TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), for its industry-leading CleanCap technology. Codex DNA will integrate the mRNA capping technology into its suite of automated mRNA synthesis kits for the BioXp system as well as within the company’s BioFoundry Services offering. Together, the technologies are expected to increase productivity and yields for mRNA synthesis workflows, potentially opening the doors for a broader range of downstream therapeutic and vaccine applications.

Therapeutics and vaccines have become increasingly dependent on mRNA. However, the manual, multi-step process required to build mRNA is tedious and often fraught with technical difficulties and bottlenecks that require long turnaround times.

Codex DNA’s new BioXp small-scale mRNA synthesis kit with CleanCap reagents is expected to overcome many of these challenges by increasing the yields and productivity of synthetically designed mRNA products. Customers will now have the option to generate up to 16 biologically active mRNA constructs at a yield of at least 10 micrograms each from fully de novo synthesized and error-corrected genes in a single automated run. These combined technologies increase the fraction of translationally active mRNA during transcription, which simplifies and shortens the mRNA manufacturing process and results in higher levels of protein production.

“We are passionate about improving the quality and output of mRNA synthesis workflow, and excited to collaborate with the synthesis pioneers at Codex DNA to bring CleanCap technology to a broader audience,” said Jeff Whitmore, Vice President Commercial Operations at TriLink Biotechnologies. “We believe our combined technologies will help users move therapeutic candidates more quickly from preclinical to clinical production stages.”

“The TriLink CleanCap technology is the current industry standard for capping mRNA and this collaboration enables us to expand the range of applications for our award-winning BioXp system,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “Our customers will be able to take advantage of significant time and cost savings during the design-build-test phases for identifying mRNA-based vaccine and therapeutic candidates.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Codex DNA Announces Licensing and Supply Deal with TriLink Biotechnologies for CleanCap mRNA Capping Technology Alliance to expand the range of therapeutic and vaccine applications for the BioXp systemSAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board