VERQUVO (vericiguat) Approved in the European Union

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator VERQUVO (vericiguat). In the EU, VERQUVO (2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg) is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous (IV) therapy. VERQUVO is being jointly developed by Merck and Bayer AG. Merck has the commercial rights to VERQUVO in the United States and Bayer has the exclusive commercial rights in the rest of world. Bayer also issued a news release earlier today announcing the EC approval.

In January of this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VERQUVO in the U.S. to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization following a hospitalization for heart failure or need for outpatient IV diuretics in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure and ejection fraction less than 45%. In the U.S., the product label for VERQUVO contains a boxed warning that indicates that VERQUVO should not be administered to pregnant females because it may cause fetal harm. For more information, see “Selected Safety Information” below. In June, the medicine was approved by the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan. Bayer has also submitted applications for marketing authorization of the medicine in China as well as multiple other countries worldwide.

“This announcement reflects another important regulatory milestone in the development of this medicine,” said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “The approval of VERQUVO in the EU will provide doctors, health care professionals and patients with an important treatment option to complement currently available heart failure therapies.”

About VERQUVO (vericiguat) tablets for once daily oral use (2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg)

VERQUVO is a stimulator of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC), an important enzyme in the nitric oxide (NO) signaling pathway. When NO binds to sGC, the enzyme catalyzes the synthesis of intracellular cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), a second messenger that plays a role in the regulation of vascular tone, cardiac contractility, and cardiac remodeling. Heart failure is associated with impaired synthesis of NO and decreased activity of sGC, which may contribute to myocardial and vascular dysfunction. By directly stimulating sGC, independently of and synergistically with NO, vericiguat augments levels of intracellular cGMP, leading to smooth muscle relaxation and vasodilation.

