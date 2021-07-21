checkAd

Gilat Signed a Strategic Agreement Estimated at Over $5 Million with Pacific Dataport for Delivery of Ubiquitous Broadband Coverage in Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 13:11  |  40   |   |   

Gilat's multi-service platform will support the goal of PDI's Aurora Network to deliver a wide range of applications to the population of Alaska

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, signed a strategic agreement estimated at over $5 million with Pacific Dataport Inc. (PDI) for delivery of ubiquitous broadband coverage in Alaska. Gilat's SkyEdge II-c, multi-service platform, will support the goal of PDI's Aurora Network to deliver a wide range of applications to the population of Alaska.

PDI intends to provide a true multiservice network that will serve the Alaska market with both fixed and mobility applications. The targeted fixed applications range from direct-to-home broadband service to consumers, to an assortment of enterprise applications such as backup and full-time IP data services for businesses, organizations, schools, libraries, and government. The planned mobility applications include cruise ships, fishing boats and commercial aviation.

The reliability, efficiency and features of Gilat's SkyEdge II-c ground segment provide exciting and new opportunities for Pacific Dataport to customize applications throughout PDI’s Aurora Ka-band Network. Gilat's platform is designed to support a wide range of vertical segments with terminals optimized for the best efficiency and performance per required application, such as broadband, enterprise, cellular backhaul, and high-speed mobility.

"After months of careful consideration and assessment of platforms on the market, Pacific Dataport selected Gilat due to its technological advancements, proven performance and global experience," said PDI’s VP of engineering, Shawn Fitzpatrick. "We chose to work with Gilat's team of worldwide experts in leading-edge, high-performance satellite networking technology and equipment, and are confident that the SkyEdge II-c platform will meet our flexible application requirements."

"Gilat and PDI share a common vision of providing high-quality broadband connectivity for the benefit of all and as such we greatly appreciate Pacific Dataport’s confidence in Gilat and its technology,” said Michal Aharonov, Senior Vice President Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. “Our multi-service platform is ideally suited to meet Aurora Network’s mission to create more business opportunities and improve the quality of life in the region, and we look forward to supporting its work and success in the region, as a trusted and reliable partner.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilat Signed a Strategic Agreement Estimated at Over $5 Million with Pacific Dataport for Delivery of Ubiquitous Broadband Coverage in Alaska Gilat's multi-service platform will support the goal of PDI's Aurora Network to deliver a wide range of applications to the population of AlaskaPETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board