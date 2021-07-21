checkAd

Aurora Spine Corporation to Attend Third Annual American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Conference

- As part of conference, Aurora to host a hands-on Training Lab -

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will be participating in the Third Annual ASPN Conference sponsored by The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) to be held July 22-25 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Aurora will be located at Table 21.

To kick off the first full day of the conference (July 22nd), Aurora will be sponsoring an offsite breakfast symposium and hands-on training lab with 19 confirmed lab stations. The full day event will include hands-on training for several pain procedures and minimally invasive spinal surgery, including: SI Joint Fusion, Percutaneous Lumbar Decompression (Direct and Indirect) and Intralaminar Spinal Fusion. Course directors will be: Steven M. Falowski, MD, FAANS, Jason E. Pope, MD, Natalie H. Strand, MD and Harry P. Sukumaran, MD.

In addition, on July 23rd, Aurora Spine will be hosting a breakfast and product theater along with two other companies to exclusively display and explain its pain products to attendees. To see additional information on the conference, click HERE.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, “We are very excited to be participating in this year’s ASPN Conference, which is our first in-person industry conference since the Covid-19 pandemic began. We have partnered with ASPN by sponsoring sessions to have surgeons learn about Aurora’s products, and participate in hands-on training using our products. We have found such hands-on events to be a wonderful way to get physicians and surgeons to learn about Aurora’s products and begin to implement them within their practices. The conference is also very timely for us to be meeting with physicians and surgeons, especially as we embark on developing and releasing several proprietary products in the coming quarters.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine is an emerging growth company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt
President and Chief Executive Officer
(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse
Chief Financial Officer
(760) 424-2004
www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 646-829-9700
asapf@lythampartners.com





