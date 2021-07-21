Progress Update on Rare Earth Recycling Demonstration Plant

Demonstration Plant Engineering Work Detailed engineering for the demonstration plant is progressing well by both external and in-house engineers. Since the completion of the pilot test work for which the results were published in January 2021 , the engineers have been reviewing all the test work and results in order to complete and / or update process computational models, stream tables, process flow diagrams (PFD), heat and mass balance, process design criteria (PDC), process control logic and diagrams (PCD), operating schedule, off-gas handling and the associated safety reviews.

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“ Geomega ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF), a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following update relating to the construction of the rare earth recycling demonstration plant and certain other research and development (R&D) initiatives of the Corporation.

Initial quotes for the plant equipment have been received and are being updated regularly based on any changes arising from the above work, such as equipment sizing. With technology selection now complete for the required equipment, the Corporation will proceed to ordering the equipment as soon as the aforementioned engineering work is finalized along with equipment design review. Procurement is now expected to take place in the fall of 2021.

The work over the last 6 months has demonstrated that the technology can be scaled up to the demonstration plant. In addition, during regular operation of the plant, it will not be producing liquid effluent and will be able to produce a boron and a cobalt compound as by-products. Finally, an internal study has demonstrated the low greenhouse gasses (GHG) impact in comparison to conventional mining.

Work in the lab is continuing on various magnet feeds from different magnet manufacturers. The objective of this work is to ensure that the technology can treat the multitude of chemistries and sources that will need to be processed as the demonstration plant capacity is ramped up from 1.5 to 4.5 tonnes per day. The Corporation has been working on 4 different magnet residue samples (swarf) provided by some of the largest magnet manufacturers in Japan and western manufacturers operating in China. With swarf representing one of the largest potential supply streams in the future, testing the various streams was important to evaluate the recoveries and economics. Each manufacturer’s stream has its own peculiarities and the Corporation proposed and tested a pre-treatment method where needed. Our engineering team’s conclusion is that It appears that the rare earth recycling technology is very robust and will be able to treat the various aforementioned streams.