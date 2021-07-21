checkAd

Progress Update on Rare Earth Recycling Demonstration Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 13:15  |  49   |   |   

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF), a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following update relating to the construction of the rare earth recycling demonstration plant and certain other research and development (R&D) initiatives of the Corporation.

Demonstration Plant Engineering Work
Detailed engineering for the demonstration plant is progressing well by both external and in-house engineers. Since the completion of the pilot test work for which the results were published in January 2021, the engineers have been reviewing all the test work and results in order to complete and / or update process computational models, stream tables, process flow diagrams (PFD), heat and mass balance, process design criteria (PDC), process control logic and diagrams (PCD), operating schedule, off-gas handling and the associated safety reviews.

Initial quotes for the plant equipment have been received and are being updated regularly based on any changes arising from the above work, such as equipment sizing. With technology selection now complete for the required equipment, the Corporation will proceed to ordering the equipment as soon as the aforementioned engineering work is finalized along with equipment design review. Procurement is now expected to take place in the fall of 2021.

The work over the last 6 months has demonstrated that the technology can be scaled up to the demonstration plant. In addition, during regular operation of the plant, it will not be producing liquid effluent and will be able to produce a boron and a cobalt compound as by-products. Finally, an internal study has demonstrated the low greenhouse gasses (GHG) impact in comparison to conventional mining.

Work in the lab is continuing on various magnet feeds from different magnet manufacturers. The objective of this work is to ensure that the technology can treat the multitude of chemistries and sources that will need to be processed as the demonstration plant capacity is ramped up from 1.5 to 4.5 tonnes per day. The Corporation has been working on 4 different magnet residue samples (swarf) provided by some of the largest magnet manufacturers in Japan and western manufacturers operating in China. With swarf representing one of the largest potential supply streams in the future, testing the various streams was important to evaluate the recoveries and economics. Each manufacturer’s stream has its own peculiarities and the Corporation proposed and tested a pre-treatment method where needed. Our engineering team’s conclusion is that It appears that the rare earth recycling technology is very robust and will be able to treat the various aforementioned streams.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Update on Rare Earth Recycling Demonstration Plant MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF), a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board