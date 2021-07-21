Claritas Announces Additional Data in Validated Animal Model of PAH Demonstrating Ability of R-107 to Prevent, Treat, and Reverse Established Disease

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the " Company " or " Claritas ") is pleased to provide additional detail regarding exceptionally positive data with R-107 in a validated animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“ PAH ”). These data are unprecedented in the scientific literature, and suggest that R-107 is a potentially revolutionary new treatment for PAH.

Claritas to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Study of R-107 by August

PAH is a lethal condition, with no cure, resulting from high blood pressure in the lungs.

The worldwide market for treatment of PAH exceeds $6 billion per year and is projected to grow to $9.8 billion by 2027 1 .

R-107 is the first and only drug to demonstrate a durable reversal of established disease in a validated animal model of PAH.

Claritas will initiate the Phase 1 clinical study of R-107 with CMAX in Adelaide, Australia, and expects to complete the study by Q4 this year.

CMAX is one of Australia’s largest and most experienced clinical trial centers.



Exceptionally Positive Data from the Company’s Evaluation of R-107 in a Validated Animal Model of PAH

As previously disclosed, R-107 was evaluated in a validated animal model of PAH. The data from this study are unprecedented in the scientific literature, and suggest that R-107 is a potentially revolutionary new treatment for PAH.

Following are additional details regarding these data: