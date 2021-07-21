Claritas Announces Additional Data in Validated Animal Model of PAH Demonstrating Ability of R-107 to Prevent, Treat, and Reverse Established Disease
Claritas to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Study of R-107 by August
SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") is
pleased to provide additional detail regarding exceptionally positive data with R-107 in a validated animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”). These data are
unprecedented in the scientific literature, and suggest that R-107 is a potentially revolutionary new treatment for PAH.
Highlights
- PAH is a lethal condition, with no cure, resulting from high blood pressure in the lungs.
- The worldwide market for treatment of PAH exceeds $6 billion per year and is projected to grow to $9.8 billion by 20271.
- R-107 is the first and only drug to demonstrate a durable reversal of established disease in a validated animal model of PAH.
- Claritas will initiate the Phase 1 clinical study of R-107 with CMAX in Adelaide, Australia, and expects to complete the study by Q4 this year.
CMAX is one of Australia’s largest and most experienced clinical trial centers.
Exceptionally Positive Data from the Company’s Evaluation of R-107 in a Validated Animal Model of PAH
As previously disclosed, R-107 was evaluated in a validated animal model of PAH. The data from this study are unprecedented in the scientific literature, and suggest that R-107 is a potentially revolutionary new treatment for PAH.
Following are additional details regarding these data:
Prevention of Disease Progression: The data demonstrate that R-107 therapy halts the otherwise unstoppable progression of PAH. The level of protection was total, i.e.,
administration of R-107 stopped all further vascular damage and hypertensive disease. This is a critical benefit because PAH is a lethal disease, inexorably worsening until death from heart
failure. Although existing drugs for treatment of PAH may reduce the severity of symptoms and provide a modestly improved quality of life, they do not meaningfully slow the progression of the
disease, i.e., they are not fundamentally disease modifying. R-107 is thus poised to be the first therapeutic agent to transform PAH from a lethal condition to a chronic treatable disease that
can be stabilized and lived with long-term.
