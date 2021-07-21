checkAd

Claritas Announces Additional Data in Validated Animal Model of PAH Demonstrating Ability of R-107 to Prevent, Treat, and Reverse Established Disease

Claritas to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Study of R-107 by August

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") is pleased to provide additional detail regarding exceptionally positive data with R-107 in a validated animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”). These data are unprecedented in the scientific literature, and suggest that R-107 is a potentially revolutionary new treatment for PAH.

Highlights

  • PAH is a lethal condition, with no cure, resulting from high blood pressure in the lungs.
  • The worldwide market for treatment of PAH exceeds $6 billion per year and is projected to grow to $9.8 billion by 20271.
  • R-107 is the first and only drug to demonstrate a durable reversal of established disease in a validated animal model of PAH.
  • Claritas will initiate the Phase 1 clinical study of R-107 with CMAX in Adelaide, Australia, and expects to complete the study by Q4 this year.
  • CMAX is one of Australia’s largest and most experienced clinical trial centers.

Exceptionally Positive Data from the Company’s Evaluation of R-107 in a Validated Animal Model of PAH

As previously disclosed, R-107 was evaluated in a validated animal model of PAH. The data from this study are unprecedented in the scientific literature, and suggest that R-107 is a potentially revolutionary new treatment for PAH.

Following are additional details regarding these data:

  • Prevention of Disease Progression: The data demonstrate that R-107 therapy halts the otherwise unstoppable progression of PAH. The level of protection was total, i.e., administration of R-107 stopped all further vascular damage and hypertensive disease. This is a critical benefit because PAH is a lethal disease, inexorably worsening until death from heart failure. Although existing drugs for treatment of PAH may reduce the severity of symptoms and provide a modestly improved quality of life, they do not meaningfully slow the progression of the disease, i.e., they are not fundamentally disease modifying. R-107 is thus poised to be the first therapeutic agent to transform PAH from a lethal condition to a chronic treatable disease that can be stabilized and lived with long-term.
