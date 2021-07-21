Buy Netflix as Bullish Case Will Return in Q4: Analysts
(PLX AI) – Investors may want to use the dip in Netflix shares after yesterday's report to buy in anticipation of a return to a bullish scenario in the fourth-quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said. While the Q3 outlook for subscriber adds was below …
(PLX AI) – Investors may want to use the dip in Netflix shares after yesterday's report to buy in anticipation of a return to a bullish scenario in the fourth-quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said. While the Q3 outlook for subscriber adds was below …
- (PLX AI) – Investors may want to use the dip in Netflix shares after yesterday's report to buy in anticipation of a return to a bullish scenario in the fourth-quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said.
- While the Q3 outlook for subscriber adds was below consensus, the fourth quarter should mark a strong rebound due to new content in the release pipeline, Wells Fargo said
- A record quarter for content in Q4 will drive a steeper sub curve and re-catalyze the bull case, Wells Fargo said, reiterating an overweight rating on Netflix; price target unchanged at $700
- Meanwhile, the gaming addition should be seen as incremental to the Netflix investment case, rather than risky: Wells Fargo
Netflix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare