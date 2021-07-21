DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CTS EVENTIM continues international expansion with EVENTIM LIVE ASIA 21.07.2021 / 13:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Launch of EVENTIM LIVE ASIA, headquartered in Singapore

Jason Miller to lead the new company

CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg: "Another major step that will enable us to offer tours and ticketing around the world"

Munich/Singapore, July 21, 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is continuing its global expansion despite the coronavirus crisis. Having formed a joint venture with North American promoter Michael Cohl in the past year, the promoter network EVENTIM LIVE is now launching EVENTIM LIVE ASIA. The new company is run by CEO Jason Miller, who previously led all touring activity for Live Nation Entertainment's Asia and Middle East offices. Headquartered in Singapore, EVENTIM LIVE ASIA will focus on the rapidly growing live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In addition to EVENTIM LIVE ASIA, CTS EVENTIM's promoter network includes 36 promoters in 15 countries. In its highly regarded promoter ranking, the US music magazine Pollstar named EVENTIM LIVE number two worldwide and even number one in Europe for 2020.

"Following on from our joint venture with Michael Cohl in the US market, the launch of EVENTIM LIVE ASIA marks another key milestone in achieving our strategic objective of offering tours and ticketing around the world," stated Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM. "This is a further sign that, as announced, CTS EVENTIM will emerge from the coronavirus crisis with renewed strength."

During his career, Jason Miller has worked with the world's biggest artists and most powerful brands. He produced 80 percent of the last decade's highest-grossing Asian tours for western artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5, U2, and countless others. Prior to Live Nation, Miller worked at talent agency powerhouse Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and was integral in the career development of such high-profile clients as Beyoncé, Jimmy Fallon, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, and many more.