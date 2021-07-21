Avidian Appoints John Schaff as Vice President of Exploration
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice President of Exploration effective July 19th but will remain as a Consultant and Technical Advisor to the Company.
Avidian's CEO, Mr. Steve Roebuck states: "We are very pleased to welcome John Schaff to the Avidian team. John is a knowledgeable and passionate geologist with a track record of success having participated in significant discoveries over his 30-year career. We thank Tom Setterfield for his dedication, support and commitment to Avidian over the years. We are very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from his experience through his new role as a Consultant and Technical Advisor."
John Schaff joins Avidian from Coeur Mining where he was Exploration Manager for the past four (4) years with highlights that include having been an integral part of the recent discovery of the C-Horst deposit located in the highly active Bare Mountain Mining District near Beatty, Nevada. During the 1990s through the early 2000s, John actively participated in numerous discoveries including, Kennecott's Gemfield, Midway, and Castle Au deposits in Nevada and the Whistler Cu-Au deposit in Alaska; Rio Tinto's Eagle Cu-Ni deposit in Michigan the Tamarack Cu-Ni deposit in Minnesota, and the Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and Noranda's Lynne VMS deposit in Wisconsin. John's brownfield experience includes exploration surrounding Kennecott's Green Creek Mine in Alaska, and the Denton-Rawhide Mine in Nevada; and Coeur's Kensington Mine, Alaska. John has additional grassroots through advanced exploration and project management experience on various other properties located throughout North America. John was also part of the Avidian team prior to joining Coeur and had input into the early exploration of Avidian's core properties in Alaska and Nevada. In 1987 John received his Bachelor of Science (Geology) from Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.
Avidian's Vice President of Exploration, Mr. John Schaff states: "After a four-year detour with Coeur, I'm excited to re-join the Avidian team. Tom Setterfield and the rest of the crew have done a great job advancing the Alaska assets along with an aggressive focus by upper management that has created a great opportunity for the future of Avidian."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare