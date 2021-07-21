Avidian Appoints John Schaff as Vice President of Exploration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice President of Exploration effective July 19th but will remain as a Consultant and Technical Advisor to the Company. Avidian's CEO, Mr. Steve Roebuck states: "We are very pleased to welcome John Schaff to the Avidian team. John is a knowledgeable and passionate geologist with a track record of success having participated in significant discoveries over his 30-year career. We thank Tom Setterfield for his dedication, support and commitment to Avidian over the years. We are very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from his experience through his new role as a Consultant and Technical Advisor."