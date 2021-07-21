Enzolytics and Lonza Bioscience Combine Technologies to Fast-track Development and Production of Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibodies produced by Enzolytics

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) Enzolytics and Lonza Bioscience are combining their respective technologies to fast-track development and production of anti-HIV and anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal …

Lonza is a multinational chemicals and biotechnology company with major facilities in Europe, North America and South Asia. It has extensive development and manufacturing capability using advanced technologies to quickly and efficiently accelerate final production of monoclonal antibodies, complex proteins and recombinant proteins. Working from sequences of the antibodies produced by Enzolytics, Lonza will provide manufacturing, developability, stability assessment, process development and produce a stable cell line. Process de-risking and assessing developability and manufacturability will optimize and expedite the development of Enzolytics' Monoclonal Antibodies. Lonza's GS Xceed expression will be used for production. This will result in a significant reduction in time required for cell line creation, allowing for faster generation of clonal cell lines and ultimately reduced time to clinical trials. In addition, the application of Lonza's technology will significantly minimize the process development time and fast-tracks the IND application for both anti-HIV and anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibodies.

Enzolytics Inc. continues to make progress with its defined protocol, including:

Application of computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence - A.I.) to curate (analyze) the amino acid sequences of targeted viruses to identify the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites (epitopes) on targeted viruses -

Enzolytics has identified conserved sequences for HIV, Coronavirus, HTLV-1, Influenza A, and B, and is in the process of doing the same for H10N3, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola, Small-Pox, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Herpes HSV 1/2, Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses, Feline Leukemia Virus, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus, and Koala retrovirus.

Regarding the HIV virus, the Company has screened more than 87,336 HIV isolates, the largest known repository of HIV isolates known. From this extensive A.I. analysis, seven conserved sites (with up to 98% conservativeness) on HIV were identified. In addition, this analysis also confirmed that the site against which the Company's already produced anti-HIV monoclonal antibodies (called Clone 3) targets one conserved site on the HIV virus, which site is 98% conserved (either directly or by way of conservative amino acid substitutions) overall 87,336 HIV isolates curated (analyzed) by the Company using Artificial Intelligence. Using A.I., the Company has screened more than 50,512 Coronavirus isolates currently known and has identified conserved, immutable sites. Through the analysis, 19 conserved sequences have been identified on the Coronavirus on the basis that they are 98.71% to 99.29% conserved over the entirety of the 50,512 Coronavirus isolates analyzed. From these findings of 19 conserved, neutralizable sites (epitopes) on the Coronavirus, the Company is producing multiple (a cocktail of) targeted anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies. These 19 sequences were confirmed to be conserved in the Variants of Concern as well.