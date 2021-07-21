checkAd

Uplift Aerospace Engages The Plains for Documentary Film

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI): Uplift Aerospace announced its engagement of The Plains as a production partner to film a documentary about the historic Suborbital Triptych artwork launching to space and …

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI): Uplift Aerospace announced its engagement of The Plains as a production partner to film a documentary about the historic Suborbital Triptych artwork launching to space and back this fall, supporting the new earth-space economy. The Plains' films have screened at the Slamdance Film Festival, the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, and other festivals around the nation and world. Their work has been acquired by partners like the Atlantic Magazine and PBS. The Plains has also received accolades from The Atlantic, and one of its films received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject.

The Suborbital Triptych will be flying to space early this fall on a Blue Origin New Shepard Rocket. Blue Origin completed its first human flight yesterday, July 20, 2021, and is now opening new opportunities to engage in space exploration and space commerce. Uplift Aerospace has positioned itself as a pioneer in this new space economy. When speaking on CBSN about Blue Origin's successful first-human flight, former Astronaut and NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden said, "We need people who can write books and write songs and talk about this incredible Earth from that vantage point…It really does make a difference in how we view our planet."

At the core of the Uplift Art Program is the mission to further scientific discoveries and creative experimentation by granting artists access to the most advanced space technologies as a canvas for creation. By providing these unique opportunities, Uplift is engaging with and commissioning top-selling artists worldwide. These commissions will not only serve as an important historical record but also create a valuable long-term investment that diversifies the company's assets.

We continue to assemble an impeccable team and are privileged to have The Plains producing the Suborbital Triptych documentary. More information around the international award-wining artist creating the first Suborbital Triptych will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.net

For more information and the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

US (OTC PINK:NRPI); CUSIP: 62940J200. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @upliftaerospace or on the web at www.upliftaerospace.com

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Wertpapier


