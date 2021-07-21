State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the results of a global survey that shows institutional investors have an increased appetite for indexed fixed income strategies across a multitude of major investment themes, including the fast-growing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) theme.

The findings revealed that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming an important fund vehicle for fixed income portfolio construction. The survey also found that investors believe the liquidity and price discovery benefits of fixed income ETFs became more attractive after witnessing COVID-19-driven market turbulence in Q1 2020.

According to the report, “Fixed Income: Preparing for the Big Shift,” while institutional investors still see value in active fixed income portfolio management, active approaches are increasingly under pressure to deliver alpha, and investors are interested in maximizing yield while minimizing costs and risks. The findings are based on a survey of global pension and sovereign wealth funds, as well as wealth and asset managers.

“The findings of our research validated trends we’ve observed playing out among institutional investors recently,” said Gaurav Mallik, chief portfolio strategist for State Street Global Advisors. “In the search for yield, institutional investors are shifting their portfolios to incorporate fixed income at a lower cost, and accompanying that shift is a focus on yield, liquidity and transparency. As an indexing and ETF leader, we remain well-positioned at the forefront of these trends, and we are dedicated to helping clients navigate this upcoming shift and achieve their goals.”

The Move to Indexed Fixed Income

The survey findings confirmed that indexed fixed income is delivering strong value accessing the sectors and building blocks that investors find useful in a cost-effective and transparent way. Respondents confirm that while active management of fixed income strategies still dominates, there is a strong interest in adding index exposure which translates to both a challenge and an opportunity for a shift to indexing in an evolving fixed income market: