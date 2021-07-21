checkAd

Civeo Corporation Announces Appointment of Jay Grewal and Michael Montelongo to its Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021   

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Jay Grewal and Michael Montelongo as members of its Board of Directors effective August 15, 2021. Ms. Grewal has been appointed as a Class III Director with an initial term expiring in May 2023 and will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee and Finance and Investment Committee. Mr. Montelongo has been appointed as a Class I Director with an initial term expiring in May 2024 and will serve on the Company’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Prior to August 15, 2021, Ms. Grewal and Mr. Montelongo will serve as observers at meetings of the Board.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I’m very pleased to welcome Jay and Michael to Civeo. Jay brings decades of financial and executive leadership experience as well as significant experience in the energy and power industry in North America to our Board and Audit Committee. Her experience and input will be integral as we manage and grow our Canadian business. Michael brings his experience in the managed services industry as well as his expertise in governance. Michael’s experience will be valuable as we look to expand our managed services business as well as further our ESG efforts," said Richard A. Navarre, Civeo’s Chairman of the Board.

About Jay Grewal

Ms. Grewal has served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Manitoba Hydro, one of the largest integrated electric and natural gas utilities in Canada, since February 2019. Jay is a proven leader with over 26 years of leadership and corporate management experience including at executive levels in the utility, resource, finance and consulting sectors. She joined Manitoba Hydro from the Northwest Territories Power Corporation where she held the position of President and CEO from June 2017 to February 2019. Before then, Jay held senior executive roles with Capstone Mining Corp, Accenture, Inc., BC Hydro, and CIBC World Markets. Jay earned both a B.A. (honors) from the University of British Columbia as well as an M.B.A., finance from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario. Jay sits on the board of a number of industry associations. In 2019 she was named as one of the Women of the Year by Chatelaine Magazine.

