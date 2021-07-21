checkAd

Northern Trust Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 13:30   

Northern Trust Corporation has released its second quarter 2021 financial results. Results can be found on Northern Trust’s website at:

https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations

Webcast of Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust’s second quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on July 21, 2021. The live call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust’s website at the address noted above.

A recording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust’s website from 1:00 p.m. CT on July 21, 2021, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

