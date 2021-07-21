checkAd

MegumaGold To Initiate Drilling Program at Caribou Gold Project in Nova Scotia

  • Drilling Firm Retained For August Start   
  • Geological Modelling Underway
  • Historical Mine Average Grade ~14 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it anticipates to start core drilling in early August at the Company’s Caribou Gold Project (“Caribou” or the “Project”) located in Nova Scotia, Canada (Figure 1). The Project consists of 16 contiguous mining claims (256 hectares) located 80 km northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia government records for the Caribou Gold District indicate that the area produced slightly over 100,000 ounces of gold between 1869 and 1955.

Caribou Drilling Program

Maritime Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Brookfield, Nova Scotia has been retained to carry out a multi-hole diamond drilling program at Caribou that will assess the main styles of gold mineralization currently defined in the area of the past-producing Holman Mine. This was the largest historical mine in the Caribou Gold District and was operated by Consolidated Mining and Smelting Ltd. (Cominco) between 1932 and 1947. The main source of gold production was a plunging quartz stockwork zone developed over a vertical distance of approximately 220 meters and along a length of approximately 400 meters. Subsequent exploration by Seabright Exploration Inc. in the 1980’s identified additional parallel, gold-bearing stockwork zones that to date have not been fully delineated by drilling. A northwest-trending structural corridor that crosses the northeast-trending Caribou Anticline controls the location of the plunging stockwork zones. Cominco also mined several bedding-parallel quartz veins, the most notable of which was the “High Grade Vein”. The reported average gold grade during Cominco’s production period is ~14 g/t.

In 2007, previous operator Scorpio Gold Corp. disclosed a historical estimate for the Caribou Gold Project comprised of 350,305 tonnes grading 5.83 g/t gold (67,425 contained gold ounces) in the Inferred mineral resource category using a gold grade capping factor of 47 g/t. This historical estimate is described in a NI 43-101 Technical Report authored by G. MacGillivray, P.Geo. titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Caribou Gold Property, Upper Musquodoboit, Halifax County, Nova Scotia, N.T.S. 11E/2B” with an effective date of September 25, 2007. The technical report was filed on SEDAR under Scorpio Gold Corp. The mineral resource estimate prepared by Scorpio Gold Corp. is historical in nature and should not be relied upon. This historical estimate was based on a database of 371 drill holes and 1,599 chip/channel samples and polygonal estimation methods using Surpac Vision software and was classified according to the CIM definition standards at the time. A gold grade capping factor of 47 g/t was also applied. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource for MegumaGold, and MegumaGold is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource estimate. At a minimum, validation of the associated database plus all aspects of the applied modelling approaches by a Qualified Person would be necessary to make this historical estimate current. This work has not been carried out to date by MegumaGold.

