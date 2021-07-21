checkAd

QIWI Announces the Sale of its stake in Tochka Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021   

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its stake in JSC Tochka (“Tochka”) to Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation PJSC (“Otkritie Bank”).

Assets to be disposed

Tochka is QIWI’s equity associate that was established by QIWI, Otkritie Bank and Tochka’s management team in June 2018. QIWI Bank and Otkritie Bank both provide banking services to Tochka clients, while Tochka handles IT infrastructure, support and related services.

Tochka offers its clients, who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses and individual entrepreneurs having accounts in either of the banks, a broad range of services, including round-the-clock cash and settlement services, account management, cross-border transactions and currency conversion, merchant acquiring and value-added services such as payroll payment processing, simplified accounting and tax services and certain others.

As of December 31, 2020, Tochka had approximately RUB 96 billion in customer balances and had over 580,000 clients (the majority of which currently have accounts and hold their respective balances at Otkritie Bank).

Agreement and valuation

QIWI has entered into an agreement with Otkritie Bank to sell its 40% stake in the capital of Tochka, which represents a 45% economic interest in the company.

The valuation process was conducted with the help of international consultant from the Big 4 and reflects a fair price based upon the reviewed business model and associated assumptions reflecting the strong performance of Tochka and its future growth prospects. In line with best practices, a committee of directors independent from Otkritie Bank was formed to evaluate and discuss in detail the valuation.

The value of QIWI’s stake was estimated at RUB 4.95 billion (based on the current enterprise value of RUB 11.0 billion), which may be revised up or down depending on Tochka’s FY 2021 audited results. The total amount of investment that QIWI made into the Tochka project equals to RUB 2.1 billion. Throughout the holding period QIWI has also received RUB 0.6 billion in dividends from Tochka. As a result, the deal delivers an approximately 2.5x return on QIWI’s total investment, representing an IRR of 35%.

