APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Launches Updated Rooster Essentials Web Site, “The Go-To eCommerce Grooming Shop for Men”

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Rooster Essentials (“Rooster”) web site, the Company’s one-stop eCommerce shop for the finest selection of men’s grooming products.

The sleeker, easier-to-navigate portal provides visitors with enhanced user flow and a more efficient shopping cart and check out experience. In addition, the site now has direct ties with Google and Facebook shopping engines, as well as enhanced analytics which helps ensure the website is best positioned to engage users and grow revenue.

“We wanted to improve the platform for the user experience, and I think we did just that. By revamping the user interface and design of the product pages and category layout, as well as an easier user flow-through shopping experience, we allow our customers to efficiently navigate the site and check-out process. Equally important is our advanced analytic and marketing capabilities. Growing our user base and revenue is a top priority,” stated Matt Reid, APPlife CEO.

Rooster Essentials allows men of all ages to choose from a list of over 200 specially curated products. With Rooster’s auto-delivery option, users can schedule the products they need to automatically arrive when they need them. This unique service eliminates the worry about personal grooming and daily use needs by allowing members to select their favorite products, upgrade to premium brands and create their own personal schedule for delivery.

Users will be able to shop like they are using any typical eCommerce platform to buy what they need as they need it, or they can choose auto-delivery frequencies that fit their specific use needs. As an example, users can request their preferred products like shampoo, soap, deodorant, and toothpaste arrive monthly, and razor blades, shaving cream and specific skin and hair care product to arrive every other month, while requesting that a new toothbrush and razor handle appear in their box every six months. Subscribers can also add to their delivery at any time - complete care at the user’s custom control and schedule.

