checkAd

Elara Technologies Ranked 48th Among Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 13:34  |  28   |   |   

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, ranked Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. (holding company of Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com) number 48 on the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021 list in the Large Companies Category.

In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees from varied companies across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East were surveyed to determine the Best Workplaces in the region.

The survey has compiled a list of 200 companies in its Great Place to Work Best Workplaces National analysis for Asia. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, Elara Technologies, said, "As a company, we have continually striven to become a workplace where an employee is not only at their productive best but is also at home. All our HR policies are designed keeping that as the ultimate goal of the company. This recognition is a celebration of that ongoing effort."

Mr. Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.comMakaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, "Building a great workplace culture is not just a mission for us but a way of life. Offering our people an open, inclusive, enabling, and caring workplace environment has always been our aim and it is great to see our efforts being recognized internationally."

Elara's focus has always been to create an empowering and democratic work culture where everyone has a say and everyone contributes to organizational growth. This all-inclusive and enabling approach has garnered a phenomenal employee satisfaction quotient for the company, which is reflected in its soaring survey results year on year.

The company has successfully built and sustained a culture that not only names it as the best in India but also in Asia.

In 2020, when the REA Group, a digital real estate major listed on the Australian Stock exchange (ASX: REA), acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies, it placed the company in a strong position to become a market leader in digital real estate in India. Today, with Elara also being recognized amongst the best workplaces in Asia, it speaks volumes of its solid business strategy with equal focus on growing market share and brand presence while building a great workplace culture.

Interestingly, organizations from India constitute 21% of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021, making it the country with the highest representation on the list.

On an average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia scored 10% better than those who made it to the National list level - an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in Asia had 15% more employees report:

  • Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making
  • Receiving special and unique benefits 
  • Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

Contact:
 Amit.arora@proptiger.com  
Cell: +91 99-71-665656




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elara Technologies Ranked 48th Among Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work NEW DELHI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, ranked Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. (holding company of Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com) number 48 on the Best Workplaces in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
Customer Satisfaction Research Studies Companies - Remind Customers Of Essential Changes Or ...
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom