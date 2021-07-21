checkAd

The Marcus Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 2768307. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 11, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 2768307. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,091 screens at 88 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus and BistroPlex brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Wertpapier


