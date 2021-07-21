The Marcus Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 2768307. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.