Accenture Completes Acquisition of Openminded

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Openminded , a France-based cybersecurity services company. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Openminded on April 29, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Openminded is now part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Openminded provides advisory, cloud & infrastructure security, cyber defense, and managed security services. Powered by a security operations center, the company helps clients anticipate and reduce cybersecurity risks, rapidly detect and respond to cyber incidents, and implement best practices in regulatory compliance.

The acquisition adds approximately 100 highly skilled cybersecurity professionals to Accenture Security’s workforce of more than 8,000 professionals globally, extending Accenture’s cybersecurity presence and capabilities in France and in Europe.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at www.accenture.com/security.