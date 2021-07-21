Accenture Named Leader for Application and Digital Services in Banking by Analyst Firm Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader for application and digital services in banking in the 2021 global and Europe assessments by research firm Everest Group.

Everest Group Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 – Global (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of leading application and digital service providers for the banking industry across the globe and specifically in Europe in two independent assessments. Service providers are positioned on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix, which measures each firm’s vision, capability and market impact. The reports and PEAK Matrix assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.

Accenture is positioned as a Leader in both reports for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for Vision & Capability, which measures firms’ strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments and delivery.

In its Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 - Global, Everest Group analyzed 27 service providers.

“In response to the increased pace of change in the market, banks are striving to become nimbler in delivering seamless customer experience to compete with FinTechs. To do so, they are adopting an operating model underpinned by cloud and platforms to drive transformation faster, at scale, and, therefore, more pragmatically,” said Ronak Doshi, vice president, Everest Group. “Accenture has earned a Leader position on Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 - Global based on the strides it has made as an advisory and system integration partner with industry-leading platform vendors; and significant market success as a result of deal wins of cloud migration engagements in major markets coupled with positive market feedback on a competent resource pool, including highly sought-after skills such as data engineering and interactive design.”