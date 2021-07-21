checkAd

BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $166 million or $2.40 Per Share in the Second Quarter

TULSA, Okla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $166.4 million, or $2.40 per diluted common share.

CEO Commentary

Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, stated, "The organization eclipsed $160 million in net income for the first time on another stellar, broad-based contribution from our Wealth Management team and stable net interest revenues. Additionally, growth in our Healthcare portfolio and steady core C&I this quarter provides a solid foundation as we head into the back half of 2021. While growth in other areas of the loan portfolio remains somewhat constrained by near-term labor and supply chain disruptions, our customers' confidence about future growth is very high, which reaffirms our outlook for the remainder of this year."

Bradshaw continued, "While our top-line strength this quarter was impressive, equally strong was our discipline around operating costs and our excellent credit outcomes. We continue to hold the line on many expense saves gained through the pandemic, driving meaningful earnings leverage. Credit also continues to be a clear differentiator, as oil and natural gas prices rebounded to multi-year highs. Non-performing assets and potential problem loans were both down significantly, and credit costs continue to be at the low end of our historical range. Altogether, this quarter demonstrates just how effectively we can execute on both the top and bottom line and build shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
  • Net income was $166.4 million or $2.40 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 and $146.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest revenue totaled $280.3 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 2.60 percent compared to 2.62 percent in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Fees and commissions revenue totaled $169.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million. Growth in much of our fee-based business, led by brokerage and trading and fiduciary and asset management revenues, was partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue.
  • Operating expense decreased $4.6 million to $291.2 million. The first quarter of 2021 included a $4.0 million charitable donation to the BOKF Foundation that did not recur in the second quarter.
  • Period-end loans decreased $1.1 billion to $21.4 billion at June 30, 2021. Period-end Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased $727 million to $1.1 billion. Paydowns of energy and commercial real estate loans were partially offset by an increase in healthcare and personal loans. Average loans were $22.2 billion, a $590 million decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Forecasts for improving macroeconomic factors and credit quality metrics resulted in a $35.0 million negative provision for expected credit losses in the second quarter of 2021 and a $25.0 million negative provision in the prior quarter. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $336 million or 1.66 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2021. The combined allowance for credit losses was $385 million or 1.86 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2021.
  • Average deposits increased $968 million to $37.5 billion while period-end deposits decreased $413 million to $37.4 billion. Average demand deposits grew by $877 million and average interest bearing deposits grew by $91 million.
  • The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent at June 30, 2021. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.01 percent, total capital ratio was 13.61 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.58 percent at June 30, 2021. At March 31, 2021, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.14 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.21 percent, total capital ratio was 13.98 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.42 percent.
  • The company repurchased 492,994 shares of common stock at an average price of $88.84 a share in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The company intends to redeem the subordinated debt issued in June of 2016 at the interest rate of 5.375 percent using existing capital, saving approximately $8.0 million per year in interest payments.
  • Commercial Banking contributed $72.6 million to net income in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $14.4 million, largely due to an increase of $7.5 million in production revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties. This increase was supplemented by growth in customer hedging revenue, syndication fees and transaction card revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net gains on sales of repossessed assets. Operating expense increased $4.4 million, primarily due to an increase in operating expenses on repossessed assets. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $541 million due to purposeful deleveraging by our customers. Average Commercial Banking deposits grew 6 percent to $17.0 billion in the first quarter.
  • Consumer Banking contributed $1.7 million to net income in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $5.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $10.6 million. Net interest revenue increased $4.0 million, mainly due to favorable yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $14.6 million, largely due to reduced mortgage production volume and margin compression. Operating expense decreased $3.2 million, primarily due to lower mortgage banking costs. Average Consumer Banking deposits grew by 5 percent to $8.5 billion.
  • Wealth Management contributed $31.1 million to net income in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $11.7 million compared to the first quarter. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $17.1 million. Brokerage and trading revenue and related net interest revenue increased $10.5 million to $62.2 million due to growth in agency residential mortgage trading volumes and higher margin market opportunities. Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $3.7 million to $45 million, largely due to seasonal tax preparation fees combined with higher oil and gas asset management fees. Trust business line fees also grew as a result of higher client asset balances. Assets under management were $96.6 billion, an increase of $4.7 billion compared to the prior quarter.
Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $280.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, largely unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.60 percent compared to 2.62 percent in the prior quarter.

Average earning assets decreased $354 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Average loan balances decreased $590 million, largely due to energy and commercial real estate paydowns. Available for sale securities decreased $190 million. Average trading securities grew by $467 million. Other borrowings increased $216 million while funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $1.0 billion.

The yield on average earning assets was 2.75 percent, a 3 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 1 basis point to 1.85 percent. The loan portfolio yield decreased 1 basis point to 3.54 percent.

Funding costs were 0.21 percent, down 3 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 0.14 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds decreased 2 basis points to 0.28 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 6 basis points for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 8 basis points for the prior quarter.

Operating Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $169.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $7.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $8.6 million to $29.4 million, including a $9.3 million increase in trading revenue. An increase in agency residential mortgage-backed securities trading volumes and higher margin market opportunities combined to grow trading revenue. Fiduciary and asset management revenue grew $3.5 million, primarily due to seasonal tax preparation fees. Trust business line fees also grew as a result of higher client asset balances. Transaction card revenue increased $2.5 million due to higher transaction volumes with the broader reopening of the U.S. economy. Deposit service charges increased $1.7 million, primarily related to commercial accounts where lower earnings credit rates caused by the low interest rate environment have resulted in higher service charges. Other revenue increased $6.9 million as a result of higher operating revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $15.9 million compared to the prior quarter due to lower mortgage loan production volume and gain on sale margin compression. Mortgage production volume decreased $206 million to $644 million as a result of industry-wide housing inventory constraints, changes to government-sponsored entity delivery limits on loans secured by second homes and investment properties, and overall market conditions. The realized margin on funded mortgage loans decreased 35 basis points to 2.75 percent while the gain on sale margin, which includes unrealized gains and losses on our mortgage commitment pipeline and related hedges, decreased 143 basis points to 1.55 percent. Margins were compressed largely due to competitive pricing pressure and timing of settlements.

Other gains and losses, net increased $6.3 million over the prior quarter. Increases in gains on alternative investments were partially offset by a decrease in net gains on sales of repossessed assets.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $291.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $4.6 million compared to the prior quarter.

The first quarter of 2021 included a $4.0 million charitable donation to the BOKF Foundation that did not recur in the second quarter. Excluding this effect, non-personnel expense was largely unchanged. A decrease in mortgage banking costs related to lower prepayments and data processing and communications expense was offset by increased operating expenses on repossessed assets. Personnel expense decreased $1.0 million.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $21.4 billion at June 30, 2021, a $1.1 billion decrease compared to March 31, 2021, led by lower PPP loan balances. Additional paydowns of energy loans and commercial real estate loans were partially offset by an increase in healthcare loans.

Outstanding commercial loan balances decreased $185 million compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to lower energy loan balances. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

Energy loan balances decreased $191 million to $3.0 billion or 14 percent of total loans. While commodity prices have continued to improve and stabilize, sourcing new loans sufficient to offset paydowns remains a challenge. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 66 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 34 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021, consistent with March 31, 2021.

Healthcare sector loan balances increased $91 million compared to the prior quarter, totaling $3.4 billion or 16 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.7 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.

General business loans decreased $52 million to $2.7 billion or 13 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.4 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.3 billion of loans from other commercial industries.

Services loan balances decreased $32 million to $3.4 billion or 16 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.

Commercial real estate loan balances decreased $256 million compared to March 31, 2021 and represent 20 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021, largely due to refinancing in the long term, non-recourse markets. Multifamily residential loans, decreased $263 million to $965 million at June 30, 2021. Loans secured by office facilities decreased $21 million to $1.1 billion. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $14 million to $471 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $35 million to $825 million. Loans secured by retail facilities were largely unchanged compared to March 31, 2021.

PPP loan balances decreased $727 million to $1.1 billion or 5 percent of total loans. The rate of paydowns of the first round of PPP loans has increased in the second quarter.

Loans to individuals increased $51 million and represent 17 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021. Personal loans were up $82 million while residential mortgage loans decreased $25 million.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $37.4 billion at June 30, 2021, a $413 million decrease compared to March 31, 2021. Demand deposit account balances grew by $277 million and interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased by $612 million. Average deposits were $37.5 billion at June 30, 2021, a $968 million increase compared to March 31, 2021. Demand deposit account balances increased $877 million primarily from deposits attributed to the Commercial Banking segment.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent at June 30, 2021. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.01 percent, total capital ratio was 13.61 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.58 percent at June 30, 2021. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 19         basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at June 30. At March 31, 2021, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.14 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.21 percent, total capital ratio was 13.98 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.42 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.09 percent at June 30, 2021 and 8.82 percent at March 31, 2021. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 492,994 shares of common stock at an average price of $88.84 a share in the second quarter of 2021. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their expected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

We recorded a $35.0 million negative provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables as a result of continued improvement in the economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and improving credit quality metrics. Decreased allowance due to lower loan balances was offset by losses during the quarter.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve as virus immunity becomes increasingly more widespread and vaccines prove to be effective against new virus strains. Continued easing of restrictions and the release of pent-up consumer demand results in GDP growth above historical averages throughout 2021, but begins to moderate in 2022. We expect a 4.8 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. This scenario also assumes the expiration of expanded unemployment insurance benefits is a catalyst for hiring activity during the second half of 2021. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 5.5 percent for the third quarter of 2021, improving to 4.7 percent by the second quarter of 2022. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of June 2021, averaging $67.04 per barrel over the next twelve months.

The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast increased to 70 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 60 percent in the first quarter of 2021 as the level of uncertainty in the current economic outlook continues to improve. Our downside case, probability weighted at 20 percent, assumes additional waves and hotspots emerge in areas of the country with lower vaccination rates stemming from the impact of new virus strains, such as the current Delta variant, as the U.S. enters the fall and winter months. This results in a relatively mild recession with conditions beginning to improve in the spring of 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $312 million or 1.46 percent of outstanding loans and 183 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2021, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $336 million or 1.57 percent of outstanding loans and 197 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.54 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 1.66 percent.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $352 million or 1.56 percent of outstanding loans and 170 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $385 million or 1.71 percent of outstanding loans and 186 percent of nonaccruing loans.

Nonperforming assets totaled $408 million or 1.90 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2021, down from $442 million or 1.95 percent at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $228 million or 1.14 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $278 million or 1.37 percent at March 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily related to a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans and sales of energy-related repossessed assets during the second quarter of 2021.

Nonaccruing loans were $180 million or 0.89 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2021. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $113 million or 0.90 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $26 million or 0.62 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $41 million or 1.14 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Nonaccruing loans decreased $36 million compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the second quarter totaled $13 million, offset by $31 million in payments received and $18 million in charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $384 million at June 30, 2021, down from $422 million at March 31. Potential problem energy, services and general business loans all decreased compared to the prior quarter.

Net charge-offs were $15.4 million or 0.30 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2021, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.32 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $14.5 million or 0.28 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2021, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $18.3 million for the second quarter compared to $16.9 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $13.3 billion at June 30, 2021, a $92 million decrease compared to March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $8.6 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.3 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At June 30, 2021, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $297 million compared to $290 million at March 31, 2021.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $12 million to $60 million at June 30, 2021.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, including a $17.1 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, $13.0 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and $341 thousand of related net interest revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13721197.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $97 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of June 30, 2021 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 678,998     $ 723,983    
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 580,457     695,213    
Trading securities 5,699,070     5,085,949    
Investment securities, net of allowance 220,832     226,121    
Available for sale securities 13,317,922     13,410,057    
Fair value option securities 60,432     72,498    
Restricted equity securities 134,885     139,614    
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 200,842     284,447    
Loans:      
Commercial 12,472,907     12,657,784    
Commercial real estate 4,246,992     4,503,347    
Paycheck protection program 1,121,583     1,848,550    
Loans to individuals 3,574,967     3,524,166    
Total loans 21,416,449     22,533,847    
Allowance for loan losses (311,890 )   (352,402 )  
Loans, net of allowance 21,104,559     22,181,445    
Premises and equipment, net 556,400     555,455    
Receivables 195,763     250,852    
Goodwill 1,048,091     1,048,091    
Intangible assets, net 105,694     110,585    
Mortgage servicing rights 117,629     132,915    
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 57,337     70,911    
Derivative contracts, net 1,701,443     1,289,156    
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 401,163     401,320    
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 70,954     67,759    
Other assets 901,904     696,142    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,154,375     $ 47,442,513    
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand $ 13,380,409     $ 13,103,170    
Interest-bearing transaction 21,278,719     21,890,874    
Savings 875,456     854,226    
Time 1,905,349     2,004,356    
Total deposits 37,439,933     37,852,626    
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 730,183     795,161    
Other borrowings 1,546,231     1,708,517    
Subordinated debentures 276,043     276,024    
Accrued interest, taxes and expense 199,014     290,328    
Due on unsettled securities purchases 576,536     106,835    
Derivative contracts, net 612,261     719,556    
Other liabilities 419,623     431,122    
TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,799,824     42,180,169    
Shareholders' equity:      
Capital, surplus and retained earnings 5,106,209     5,018,053    
Accumulated other comprehensive gain 226,768     221,409    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,332,977     5,239,462    
Non-controlling interests 21,574     22,882    
TOTAL EQUITY 5,354,551     5,262,344    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,154,375     $ 47,442,513    

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
ASSETS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 659,312     $ 711,047     $ 643,926     $ 553,070     $ 619,737  
Trading securities 7,430,217     6,963,617     6,888,189     1,834,160     1,871,647  
Investment securities, net of allowance 221,401     237,313     251,863     258,965     268,947  
Available for sale securities 13,243,542     13,433,767     12,949,702     12,580,850     12,480,065  
Fair value option securities 64,864     104,662     122,329     387,784     786,757  
Restricted equity securities 208,692     189,921     280,428     144,415     273,922  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 218,200     207,013     229,631     213,125     288,588  
Loans:                  
Commercial 12,402,925     12,908,461     13,113,449     13,772,217     14,502,652  
Commercial real estate 4,395,848     4,547,945     4,788,393     4,754,269     4,543,511  
Paycheck protection program 1,668,047     1,741,534     1,928,665     2,092,933     1,699,369  
Loans to individuals 3,700,269     3,559,067     3,617,011     3,491,044     3,353,960  
Total loans 22,167,089     22,757,007     23,447,518     24,110,463     24,099,492  
Allowance for loan losses (345,269 )   (382,734 )   (414,225 )   (441,831 )   (367,583 )
Loans, net of allowance 21,821,820     22,374,273     23,033,293     23,668,632     23,731,909  
Total earning assets 43,868,048     44,221,613     44,399,361     39,641,001     40,321,572  
Cash and due from banks 763,393     760,691     742,432     723,826     678,878  
Derivative contracts, net 1,022,137     873,712     553,779     581,839     642,969  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 401,760     399,830     397,354     394,680     391,951  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 716,700     735,482     1,094,198     4,563,301     4,626,307  
Other assets 3,424,884     3,319,305     3,200,040     3,027,108     3,095,354  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 50,196,922     $ 50,310,633     $ 50,387,164     $ 48,931,755     $ 49,757,031  
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 13,189,954     $ 12,312,629     $ 12,136,071     $ 11,929,694     $ 11,489,322  
Interest-bearing transaction 21,491,145     21,433,406     20,718,390     19,752,106     18,040,170  
Savings 872,618     789,656     737,360     707,121     656,669  
Time 1,936,510     1,986,425     1,930,808     2,251,012     2,464,793  
Total deposits 37,490,227     36,522,116     35,522,629     34,639,933     32,650,954  
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,790,490     2,830,378     2,153,254     2,782,150     5,816,484  
Other borrowings 3,608,369     3,392,346     5,193,656     3,382,688     3,527,303  
Subordinated debentures 276,034     276,015     275,998     275,980     275,949  
Derivative contracts, net 366,202     428,488     399,476     458,390     836,667  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 701,495     915,410     957,642     1,516,880     887,973  
Other liabilities 634,460     671,715     656,147     712,674     690,087  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 44,867,277     45,036,468     45,158,802     43,768,695     44,685,417  
Total equity 5,329,645     5,274,165     5,228,362     5,163,060     5,071,614  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 50,196,922     $ 50,310,633     $ 50,387,164     $ 48,931,755     $ 49,757,031  

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
               
Interest revenue $ 295,893     $ 306,384     $ 594,132     $ 655,321  
Interest expense 15,584     28,280     33,403     115,857  
Net interest revenue 280,309     278,104     560,729     539,464  
Provision for credit losses (35,000 )   135,321     (60,000 )   229,092  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 315,309     142,783     620,729     310,372  
Other operating revenue:              
Brokerage and trading revenue 29,408     62,022     50,190     112,801  
Transaction card revenue 24,923     22,940     47,353     44,821  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 44,832     41,257     86,154     85,715  
Deposit service charges and fees 25,861     22,046     50,070     48,176  
Mortgage banking revenue 21,219     53,936     58,332     91,103  
Other revenue 23,172     11,479     39,468     23,788  
Total fees and commissions 169,415     213,680     331,567     406,404  
Other gains (losses), net 16,449     7,347     26,570     (3,391 )
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 18,820     21,885     (8,830 )   40,305  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (1,627 )   (14,459 )   (3,537 )   53,934  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (13,041 )   (761 )   20,833     (89,241 )
Gain on available for sale securities, net 1,430     5,580     1,897     5,583  
Total other operating revenue 191,446     233,272     368,500     413,594  
Other operating expense:              
Personnel 172,035     176,235     345,045     332,416  
Business promotion 2,744     1,935     4,898     8,150  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation     3,000     4,000     3,000  
Professional fees and services 12,361     12,161     24,341     25,109  
Net occupancy and equipment 26,633     30,675     53,295     56,736  
Insurance 3,660     5,156     8,280     10,136  
Data processing and communications 36,418     32,942     73,885     65,685  
Printing, postage and supplies 4,285     3,502     7,725     7,774  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,578     5,190     9,385     10,284  
Mortgage banking costs 11,126     15,598     25,069     26,143  
Other expense 17,312     9,572     31,013     19,160  
Total other operating expense 291,152     295,966     586,936     564,593  
               
Net income before taxes 215,603     80,089     402,293     159,373  
Federal and state income taxes 48,496     15,803     90,878     33,103  
               
Net income 167,107     64,286     311,415     126,270  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 686     (407 )   (1,066 )   (502 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 166,421     $ 64,693     $ 312,481     $ 126,772  
               
Average shares outstanding:              
Basic 68,815,666     69,876,043     68,975,743     69,999,865  
Diluted 68,817,442     69,877,467     68,978,798     70,003,817  
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 2.40     $ 0.92     $ 4.50     $ 1.80  
Diluted $ 2.40     $ 0.92     $ 4.50     $ 1.80  

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
Capital:                  
Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,332,977     $ 5,239,462     $ 5,266,266     $ 5,218,787     $ 5,096,995  
Risk weighted assets $ 33,824,860     $ 32,623,108     $ 32,492,277     $ 31,529,826     $ 32,180,602  
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
Common equity tier 1 11.95 %   12.14 %   11.95 %   12.07 %   11.44 %
Tier 1 12.01 %   12.21 %   11.95 %   12.07 %   11.44 %
Total capital 13.61 %   13.98 %   13.82 %   14.05 %   13.43 %
Leverage ratio 8.58 %   8.42 %   8.28 %   8.39 %   7.74 %
Tangible common equity ratio1 9.09 %   8.82 %   9.02 %   9.02 %   8.79 %
                   
Common stock:                  
Book value per share $ 77.20     $ 75.33     $ 75.62     $ 74.23     $ 72.50  
Tangible book value per share $ 60.50     $ 58.67     $ 58.94     $ 57.64     $ 55.83  
Market value per share:                  
High $ 93.00     $ 98.95     $ 73.07     $ 62.86     $ 67.62  
Low $ 83.59     $ 67.57     $ 50.09     $ 48.41     $ 37.80  
Cash dividends paid $ 35,925     $ 36,038     $ 36,219     $ 35,799     $ 35,769  
Dividend payout ratio 21.59 %   24.67 %   23.48 %   23.24 %   55.29 %
Shares outstanding, net 69,078,458     69,557,873     69,637,600     70,305,833     70,306,690  
Stock buy-back program:                  
Shares repurchased 492,994     260,000     665,100          
Amount $ 43,797     $ 20,071     $ 42,450     $     $  
Average price per share $ 88.84     $ 77.20     $ 63.82     $     $  
                   
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets 1.33 %   1.18 %   1.22 %   1.25 %   0.52 %
Return on average equity 12.58 %   11.28 %   11.75 %   11.89 %   5.14 %
Net interest margin 2.60 %   2.62 %   2.72 %   2.81 %   2.83 %
Efficiency ratio 64.20 %   66.26 %   62.77 %   59.57 %   59.68 %
                   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1 Tangible common equity ratio:                  
Total shareholders' equity $ 5,332,977     $ 5,239,462     $ 5,266,266     $ 5,218,787     $ 5,096,995  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,153,785     1,158,676     1,161,527     1,166,615     1,171,686  
Tangible common equity $ 4,179,192     $ 4,080,786     $ 4,104,739     $ 4,052,172     $ 3,925,309  
                   
Total assets $ 47,154,375     $ 47,442,513     $ 46,671,088     $ 46,067,224     $ 45,819,874  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,153,785     1,158,676     1,161,527     1,166,615     1,171,686  
Tangible assets $ 46,000,590     $ 46,283,837     $ 45,509,561     $ 44,900,609     $ 44,648,188  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio 9.09 %   8.82 %   9.02 %
   9.02 %   8.79 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended         
   June 30, 2021    Mar. 31, 2021    Dec. 31, 2020    Sept. 30, 2020    June 30, 2020
Pre-provision net revenue:                  
Net income before taxes $ 215,603     $ 186,690     $ 199,847     $ 204,644     $ 80,089  
Provision for expected credit losses (35,000 )   (25,000 )   (6,500 )       135,321  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 686     (1,752 )   485     58     (407 )
Pre-provision net revenue $ 179,917     $ 163,442     $ 192,862     $ 204,586     $ 215,817  
                   
Other data:                  
Tax equivalent interest $ 2,320     $ 2,301     $ 2,414     $ 2,457     $ 2,630  
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities $ 297,267     $ 290,217     $ 440,814     $ 480,563     $ 487,334  
                   
Mortgage banking:                  
Mortgage production revenue $ 10,004     $ 25,287     $ 26,662     $ 38,431     $ 39,185  
                   
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 754,893     $ 843,053     $ 998,435     $ 1,032,472     $ 1,184,249  
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 276,154     387,465     380,637     560,493     546,304  
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 387,465     380,637     560,493     546,304     657,570  
Total mortgage production volume $ 643,582     $ 849,881     $ 818,579     $ 1,046,661     $ 1,072,983  
                   
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 48 %   65 %   58 %   54 %   71 %
Realized margin on funded mortgage loans 2.75 %   3.10 %   3.78 %   3.52 %   2.04 %
Gain on sale margin 1.55 %   2.98 %   3.26 %   3.67 %   3.65 %
                   
Mortgage servicing revenue $ 11,215     $ 11,826     $ 12,636     $ 13,528     $ 14,751  
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 15,065,173     15,723,231     16,518,208     17,434,215     19,319,872  
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.30 %   0.31 %   0.30 %   0.31 %   0.31 %
                   
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 18,764     $ (27,705 )   $ (385 )   $ 2,295     $ 21,815  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (1,627 )   (1,910 )   68     (754 )   (14,459 )
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 17,137     (29,615 )   (317 )   1,541     7,356  
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (13,041 )   33,874     6,276     3,441     (761 )
Gain on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights,
 net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue 		4,096     4,259     5,959     4,982     6,595  
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 341     393     550     1,565     2,702  
Total economic benefit of changes in the fair value of mortgage
 servicing rights, net of economic hedges 		$ 4,437     $ 4,652     $ 6,509     $ 6,547     $ 9,297  

2  Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
                   
Interest revenue $ 295,893     $ 298,239     $ 319,020     $ 294,659     $ 306,384  
Interest expense 15,584     17,819     21,790     22,909     28,280  
Net interest revenue 280,309     280,420     297,230     271,750     278,104  
Provision for credit losses (35,000 )   (25,000 )   (6,500 )       135,321  
Net interest revenue after provision for
 credit losses 		315,309      305,420      303,730      271,750      142,783   
Other operating revenue:                  
Brokerage and trading revenue 29,408     20,782     39,506     69,526     62,022  
Transaction card revenue 24,923     22,430     21,896     23,465     22,940  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 44,832     41,322     41,799     39,931     41,257  
Deposit service charges and fees 25,861     24,209     24,343     24,286     22,046  
Mortgage banking revenue 21,219     37,113     39,298     51,959     53,936  
Other revenue 23,172     16,296     14,209     13,698     11,479  
Total fees and commissions 169,415     162,152     181,051     222,865     213,680  
Other gains, net 16,449     10,121     7,394     2,044     7,347  
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 18,820      (27,650 )   (339 )   2,354      21,885   
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (1,627 )   (1,910 )   68      (754 )   (14,459 )
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (13,041 )   33,874      6,276      3,441      (761 )
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 1,430     467     4,339     (12 )   5,580  
Total other operating revenue 191,446     177,054     198,789     229,938     233,272  
Other operating expense:                  
Personnel 172,035     173,010     176,198     179,860     176,235  
Business promotion 2,744     2,154     3,728     2,633     1,935  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation     4,000     6,000         3,000  
Professional fees and services 12,361     11,980     14,254     14,074     12,161  
Net occupancy and equipment 26,633     26,662     27,875     28,111     30,675  
Insurance 3,660     4,620     4,006     5,848     5,156  
Data processing and communications 36,418     37,467     35,061     34,751     32,942  
Printing, postage and supplies 4,285     3,440     3,805     3,482     3,502  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,578     4,807     5,088     5,071     5,190  
Mortgage banking costs 11,126     13,943     14,765     15,803     15,598  
Other expense 17,312     13,701     11,892     7,411     9,572  
Total other operating expense 291,152     295,784     302,672     297,044     295,966  
Net income before taxes 215,603     186,690     199,847     204,644     80,089  
Federal and state income taxes 48,496     42,382     45,138     50,552     15,803  
Net income 167,107     144,308     154,709     154,092     64,286  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 686     (1,752 )   485     58     (407 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial
 Corporation shareholders 		$ 166,421     $ 146,060     $ 154,224     $ 154,034     $ 64,693  
                   
Average shares outstanding:                  
Basic 68,815,666     69,137,375     69,489,597     69,877,866     69,876,043  
Diluted 68,817,442     69,141,710     69,493,050     69,879,290     69,877,467  
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 2.40     $ 2.10     $ 2.21     $ 2.19     $ 0.92  
Diluted $ 2.40     $ 2.10     $ 2.21     $ 2.19     $ 0.92  

LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
Commercial:                  
Services $ 3,389,756     $ 3,421,948     $ 3,508,583     $ 3,545,825     $ 3,779,881  
Healthcare 3,381,261     3,290,758     3,305,990     3,325,790     3,289,343  
Energy 3,011,331     3,202,488     3,469,194     3,717,101     3,974,174  
General business 2,690,559     2,742,590     2,793,768     2,976,990     3,115,112  
Total commercial 12,472,907     12,657,784     13,077,535     13,565,706     14,158,510  
                   
Commercial real estate:                  
Office 1,073,346     1,094,060     1,085,257     1,099,563     973,995  
Multifamily 964,824     1,227,915     1,328,045     1,387,461     1,407,107  
Industrial 824,577     789,437     810,510     792,389     723,005  
Retail 784,445     787,648     796,223     786,211     780,467  
Residential construction and land
 development 		128,939     119,079     119,394     121,258     136,911  
Other commercial real estate 470,861     485,208     559,109     506,818     532,659  
Total commercial real estate 4,246,992     4,503,347     4,698,538     4,693,700     4,554,144  
                   
Paycheck protection program 1,121,583     1,848,550     1,682,310     2,097,325     2,081,428  
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Residential mortgage 1,772,627     1,797,478     1,863,003     1,849,144     1,813,442  
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S.
 government agencies 		413,806     420,051     408,687     384,247     322,269  
Personal 1,388,534     1,306,637     1,277,447     1,213,178     1,226,097  
Total loans to individuals 3,574,967     3,524,166     3,549,137     3,446,569     3,361,808  
                   
Total $ 21,416,449     $ 22,533,847     $ 23,007,520     $ 23,803,300     $ 24,155,890  

LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
                   
Texas:                  
Commercial $ 5,690,901     $ 5,748,345     $ 5,926,534     $ 6,135,471     $ 6,359,206  
Commercial real estate 1,403,751     1,511,714     1,519,217     1,523,226     1,413,108  
Paycheck protection program 342,933     537,899     501,079     614,970     612,133  
Loans to individuals 885,619     848,194     855,410     794,055     749,531  
Total Texas 8,323,204     8,646,152     8,802,240     9,067,722     9,133,978  
                   
Oklahoma:                  
Commercial 2,840,560     2,975,477     3,144,782     3,332,244     3,489,259  
Commercial real estate 552,673     597,840     597,733     608,448     596,419  
Paycheck protection program 242,880     468,002     413,108     487,247     442,518  
Loans to individuals 2,063,419     2,043,705     2,052,784     2,034,576     1,966,032  
Total Oklahoma 5,699,532     6,085,024     6,208,407     6,462,515     6,494,228  
                   
Colorado:                  
Commercial 1,904,182     1,910,826     1,929,320     1,993,364     2,085,294  
Commercial real estate 656,521     777,786     879,648     893,626     940,622  
Paycheck protection program 299,712     436,540     377,111     494,910     488,279  
Loans to individuals 262,796     264,759     264,295     257,832     265,359  
Total Colorado 3,123,211     3,389,911     3,450,374     3,639,732     3,779,554  
                   
Arizona:                  
Commercial 1,239,270     1,207,089     1,219,072     1,218,769     1,346,037  
Commercial real estate 705,497     667,766     726,111     702,291     698,818  
Paycheck protection program 104,946     208,481     211,725     272,114     318,961  
Loans to individuals 178,481     179,031     177,948     166,203     177,155  
Total Arizona 2,228,194     2,262,367     2,334,856     2,359,377     2,540,971  
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Commercial 388,291     421,974     455,914     493,606     481,162  
Commercial real estate 406,055     395,590     366,821     352,663     314,926  
Paycheck protection program 41,954     60,741     56,011     80,230     76,724  
Loans to individuals 103,092     104,954     105,995     96,598     102,577  
Total Kansas/Missouri 939,392     983,259     984,741     1,023,097     975,389  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Commercial 304,804     307,395     303,833     288,374     308,090  
Commercial real estate 437,996     448,298     473,204     473,697     458,230  
Paycheck protection program 86,716     124,059     109,881     133,244     128,058  
Loans to individuals 68,177     70,491     75,665     79,890     83,470  
Total New Mexico 897,693     950,243     962,583     975,205     977,848  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Commercial 104,899     86,678     98,080     103,878     89,462  
Commercial real estate 84,499     104,353     135,804     139,749     132,021  
Paycheck protection program 2,442     12,828     13,395     14,610     14,755  
Loans to individuals 13,383     13,032     17,040     17,415     17,684  
Total Arkansas 205,223     216,891     264,319     275,652     253,922  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 21,416,449     $ 22,533,847     $ 23,007,520     $ 23,803,300     $ 24,155,890  

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
Oklahoma:                  
Demand $ 4,985,542     $ 4,823,436     $ 4,329,205     $ 4,493,978     $ 4,378,786  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 12,065,844     12,828,070     12,603,658     12,586,449     11,438,549  
Savings 500,344     487,862     420,996     401,062     387,557  
Time 1,139,980     1,197,517     1,134,453     1,081,176     1,330,619  
Total interest-bearing 13,706,168     14,513,449     14,159,107     14,068,687     13,156,725  
Total Oklahoma 18,691,710     19,336,885     18,488,312     18,562,665     17,535,511  
                   
Texas:                  
Demand 3,752,790     3,592,969     3,449,882     3,152,106     3,070,728  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 4,335,113     4,257,234     3,800,427     3,482,555     3,358,030  
Savings 160,805     154,406     139,173     136,787     128,892  
Time 346,577     368,086     383,062     438,337     476,867  
Total interest-bearing 4,842,495     4,779,726     4,322,662     4,057,679     3,963,789  
Total Texas 8,595,285     8,372,695     7,772,544     7,209,785     7,034,517  
                   
Colorado:                  
Demand 1,991,343     2,115,354     2,168,404     2,057,603     2,096,075  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 2,159,819     2,100,135     2,170,485     1,861,763     1,816,604  
Savings 73,990     73,446     69,384     68,230     67,477  
Time 193,787     204,973     208,778     226,780     254,845  
Total interest-bearing 2,427,596     2,378,554     2,448,647     2,156,773     2,138,926  
Total Colorado 4,418,939     4,493,908     4,617,051     4,214,376     4,235,001  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Demand 1,197,412     1,131,713     941,074     964,908     965,877  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 723,757     736,923     733,007     713,418     752,565  
Savings 105,837     103,591     91,646     85,463     80,242  
Time 174,665     181,863     186,307     200,525     222,370  
Total interest-bearing 1,004,259     1,022,377     1,010,960     999,406     1,055,177  
Total New Mexico 2,201,671     2,154,090     1,952,034     1,964,314     2,021,054  
                   
Arizona:                  
Demand 943,511     915,439     905,201     928,671     985,757  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 820,901     835,795     768,220     771,319     780,500  
Savings 13,496     13,235     12,174     11,498     15,669  
Time 30,012     30,997     32,721     36,929     42,318  
Total interest-bearing 864,409     880,027     813,115     819,746     838,487  
Total Arizona 1,807,920     1,795,466     1,718,316     1,748,417     1,824,244  
                   
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Demand 463,339     478,370     426,738     405,360     427,795  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 978,160     991,510     960,237     616,797     526,635  
Savings 17,539     18,686     16,286     15,520     15,033  
Time 13,509     13,898     14,610     16,430     17,746  
Total interest-bearing 1,009,208     1,024,094     991,133     648,747     559,414  
Total Kansas/Missouri 1,472,547     1,502,464     1,417,871     1,054,107     987,209  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Demand 46,472     45,889     45,834     44,712     67,147  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 195,125     141,207     122,388     164,439     177,535  
Savings 3,445     3,000     2,333     2,389     2,101  
Time 6,819     7,022     7,197     7,796     7,995  
Total interest-bearing 205,389     151,229     131,918     174,624     187,631  
Total Arkansas 251,861     197,118     177,752     219,336     254,778  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 37,439,933     $ 37,852,626     $ 36,143,880     $ 34,973,000     $ 33,892,314  

NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
                   
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 0.10 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.07 %
Trading securities 1.95 %   2.06 %   2.02 %   1.92 %   2.46 %
Investment securities, net of allowance 5.01 %   4.88 %   4.88 %   4.85 %   4.77 %
Available for sale securities 1.85 %   1.84 %   1.98 %   2.11 %   2.29 %
Fair value option securities 2.60 %   1.95 %   2.27 %   1.92 %   2.00 %
Restricted equity securities 3.36 %   2.86 %   3.25 %   2.53 %   2.75 %
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 2.91 %   2.71 %   2.75 %   3.01 %   3.10 %
Loans 3.54 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.60 %   3.63 %
Allowance for loan losses                  
Loans, net of allowance 3.60 %   3.62 %   3.75 %   3.67 %   3.69 %
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 2.75 %   2.78 %   2.92 %   3.04 %   3.12 %
                   
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction 0.10 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.17 %   0.21 %
Savings 0.04 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.05 %
Time 0.58 %   0.70 %   0.89 %   1.13 %   1.36 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.14 %   0.17 %   0.19 %   0.26 %   0.34 %
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 0.16 %   0.19 %   0.28 %   0.17 %   0.14 %
Other borrowings 0.34 %   0.39 %   0.42 %   0.43 %   0.56 %
Subordinated debt 4.87 %   4.92 %   4.87 %   4.89 %   5.16 %
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.21 %   0.24 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.37 %
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.54 %   2.54 %   2.64 %   2.73 %   2.75 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.06 %   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.08 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.60 %   2.62 %   2.72 %   2.81 %   2.83 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccruing loans:                  
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 70,341     $ 101,800     $ 125,059     $ 126,816     $ 162,989  
Services 29,913     28,033     25,598     25,817     21,032  
Healthcare 527     3,187     3,645     3,645     3,645  
General business 11,823     14,053     12,857     13,675     14,333  
Total commercial 112,604     147,073     167,159     169,953     201,999  
                   
Commercial real estate 26,123     27,243     27,246     12,952     13,956  
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 31,473     32,884     32,228     31,599     33,098  
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S
 government agencies 		9,207     8,564     7,741     6,397     6,110  
Personal 229     255     319     252     233  
Total loans to individuals 40,909     41,703     40,288     38,248     39,441  
                   
Total nonaccruing loans $ 179,636     $ 216,019     $ 234,693     $ 221,153     $ 255,396  
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S.
 government agencies 		171,324     154,591     151,775     142,770     114,571  
Real estate and other repossessed assets 57,337     70,911     90,526     52,847     35,330  
Total nonperforming assets $ 408,297     $ 441,521     $ 476,994     $ 416,770     $ 405,297  
Total nonperforming assets excluding
 those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 		$ 227,766     $ 278,366     $ 317,478     $ 267,603     $ 284,616  
                   
Accruing loans 90 days past due1 $ 252     $ 395     $ 10,369     $ 7,684     $ 10,992  
                   
Gross charge-offs $ 18,304     $ 16,905     $ 18,251     $ 26,661     $ 15,570  
Recoveries (2,856 )   (2,437 )   (1,592 )   (4,232 )   (1,491 )
Net charge-offs $ 15,448      $ 14,468      $ 16,659      $ 22,429      $ 14,079   
                   
Provision for loan losses $ (25,064 )   $ (21,770 )   $ (14,478 )   $ 6,609      $ 134,365   
Provision for credit losses from off-balance
 sheet unfunded loan commitments 		(8,590 )   (4,044 )   8,952      (4,950 )   4,405   
Provision for expected credit losses from
 mortgage banking activities 		(1,222 )   885      (923 )   (770 )   (3,575 )
Provision for credit losses related to held-to
 maturity (investment) securities portfolio 		(124 )   (71 )   (51 )   (889 )   126   
Total provision for credit losses $ (35,000 )   $ (25,000 )   $ (6,500 )   $ —      $ 135,321   
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended        
   June 30, 2021    Mar. 31, 2021    Dec. 31, 2020    Sept. 30, 2020    June 30, 2020
                   
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.46 %   1.56 %   1.69 %   1.76 %   1.80 %
Allowance for loan losses to period end
 loans excluding PPP loans2 		1.54 %   1.70 %   1.82 %   1.93 %   1.97 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and
 accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk
 from unfunded loan commitments to
 period end loans 		1.57 %   1.71 %   1.85 %   1.88 %   1.94 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and
 accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk
 from unfunded loan commitments to
 period end loans excluding PPP loans2 		1.66 %   1.86 %   2.00 %   2.06 %   2.12 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans
 and repossessed assets 		1.90 %   1.95 %   2.07 %   1.75 %   1.68 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.28 %   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.37 %   0.23 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
 excluding PPP loans2 		0.30 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.41 %   0.25 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 183.00 %   169.87 %   171.24 %   195.47 %   174.74 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and
 accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk
 from unfunded loan commitments to
 nonaccruing loans1 		197.25 %   185.72 %   187.51 %   208.49 %   187.94 %

1  Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2  Metric meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   2Q21 vs 1Q21   2Q21 vs 2Q20
    June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   $ change   % change   $ change   % change
Commercial Banking                            
Net interest revenue   $ 130,901     $ 130,005     $ 145,109     $ 896     0.7 %   $ (14,208 )   (9.8 )%
Fees and commissions revenue   63,368     49,847     46,515     13,521     27.1 %   16,853     36.2 %
Combined net interest and fee revenue   194,269     179,852     191,624     14,417     8.0 %   2,645     1.4 %
Other operating expense   71,351     66,979     62,933     4,372     6.5 %   8,418     13.4 %
Corporate expense allocations   12,512     12,734     5,437     (222 )   (1.7 )%   7,075     130.1 %
Net income   72,632     69,673     80,992     2,959     4.2 %   (8,360 )   (10.3 )%
                             
Average assets   28,160,594     28,047,052     27,575,652     113,542     0.4 %   584,942     2.1 %
Average loans   16,981,888     17,522,520     19,262,827     (540,632 )   (3.1 )%   (2,280,939 )   (11.8 )%
Average deposits   17,049,772     16,130,168     14,599,225     919,604     5.7 %   2,450,547     16.8 %
                             
Consumer Banking                            
Net interest revenue   $ 24,945     $ 20,974     $ 39,270     $ 3,971     18.9 %   $ (14,325 )   (36.5 )%
Fees and commissions revenue   37,714     52,300     67,192     (14,586 )   (27.9 )%   (29,478 )   (43.9 )%
Combined net interest and fee revenue   62,659     73,274     106,462     (10,615 )   (14.5 )%   (43,803 )   (41.1 )%
Other operating expense   52,453     55,622     58,249     (3,169 )   (5.7 )%   (5,796 )   (10.0 )%
Corporate expense allocations   11,599     11,475     10,692     124     1.1 %   907     8.5 %
Net income   1,698     6,948     32,501     (5,250 )   (75.6 )%   (30,803 )   (94.8 )%
                             
Average assets   10,087,488     9,755,539     9,920,005     331,949     3.4 %   167,483     1.7 %
Average loans   1,786,242     1,823,732     1,679,164     (37,490 )   (2.1 )%   107,078     6.4 %
Average deposits   8,469,043     8,082,443     7,587,246     386,600     4.8 %   881,797     11.6 %
                             
Wealth Management                            
Net interest revenue   $ 52,293     $ 48,354     $ 26,880     $ 3,939     8.1 %   $ 25,413     94.5 %
Fees and commissions revenue   78,841     65,684     106,757     13,157     20.0 %   (27,916 )   (26.1 )%
Combined net interest and fee revenue   131,134     114,038     133,637     17,096     15.0 %   (2,503 )   (1.9 )%
Other operating expense   79,429     78,565     80,567     864     1.1 %   (1,138 )   (1.4 )%
Corporate expense allocations   10,343     9,887     8,204     456     4.6 %   2,139     26.1 %
Net income   31,061     19,382     33,394     11,679     60.3 %   (2,333 )   (7.0 )%
                             
Average assets   19,201,041     18,645,865     15,721,452     555,176     3.0 %   3,479,589     22.1 %
Average loans   1,968,513     1,917,973     1,709,363     50,540     2.6 %   259,150     15.2 %
Average deposits   9,695,319     9,706,295     8,385,681     (10,976 )   (0.1 )%   1,309,638     15.6 %
Fiduciary assets   58,654,788     56,227,268     46,748,292     2,427,520     4.3 %   11,906,496     25.5 %
Assets under management or administration   96,632,748     91,956,188     79,452,502     4,676,560     5.1 %   17,180,246     21.6 %

Contact:

Cody McAlester
Vice President, Investor Relations
918-595-3030





