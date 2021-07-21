Bergio's Fashion Jewelry Brand - Aphrodite's - Joins Walmart Marketplace

Leading jewelry manufacturer diversifies distribution channels to decrease marketing costsFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) a global trendsetter in jewelry design and manufacturing, was officially …

Foto: Accesswire

Walmart is the world's largest omnichannel retailer, and its Marketplace is a curated community of respected, professional sellers who offer only top-quality, authentic products and best-in-class customer service. Aphrodite's, a Bergio International brand, will join an elite group of household brands in the Marketplace, including TOMS, Hasbro, DELL, and Eddie Bauer. The scale of this new partnership will allow Aphrodite's the opportunity to tap into the 265 million customers that Walmart currently reaches each year.

"We aim to connect with our customers everywhere they shop, and entering the Walmart Marketplace only furthers our distribution diversification and eCommerce strategy," shared Berge Abajian, chief executive officer of Bergio International. "Since welcoming Aphrodite's into our company, we have worked diligently to elevate the brand and position them in the market as a force to be reckoned."

Aphrodite's will sell their popular experiential gifting items, most notably their jewelry sets, with inspiring messaging including "To My Daughter," "You Are My Sunshine," and "To My Badass Bestie." Entering the Walmart Marketplace will allow less marketing dollars to be spent on Facebook ads which the Apple iOS changes have recently impacted. Aphrodite's currently spend between 52% to 60% per unit on marketing, and sales on the Marketplace will have a significantly reduced ad spend of only 8% to 20% per unit. Bergio will launch on Walmart Marketplace in Q3 of this year in anticipation of the holiday shopping season.

Aphrodite's joined the Bergio International family earlier this year in February when it was acquired for $5 million. With the help of Bergio, improvements have been made to every aspect of the Aphrodite's brand, including operations, branding, better ROI on ad spend, increased profit margins, and a healthier bottom line.

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit https://www.aphrodites.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.