checkAd

Bergio's Fashion Jewelry Brand - Aphrodite's - Joins Walmart Marketplace

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Leading jewelry manufacturer diversifies distribution channels to decrease marketing costsFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) a global trendsetter in jewelry design and manufacturing, was officially …

Leading jewelry manufacturer diversifies distribution channels to decrease marketing costs

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) a global trendsetter in jewelry design and manufacturing, was officially accepted into the exceptionally selective Walmart Marketplace.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

Walmart is the world's largest omnichannel retailer, and its Marketplace is a curated community of respected, professional sellers who offer only top-quality, authentic products and best-in-class customer service. Aphrodite's, a Bergio International brand, will join an elite group of household brands in the Marketplace, including TOMS, Hasbro, DELL, and Eddie Bauer. The scale of this new partnership will allow Aphrodite's the opportunity to tap into the 265 million customers that Walmart currently reaches each year.

"We aim to connect with our customers everywhere they shop, and entering the Walmart Marketplace only furthers our distribution diversification and eCommerce strategy," shared Berge Abajian, chief executive officer of Bergio International. "Since welcoming Aphrodite's into our company, we have worked diligently to elevate the brand and position them in the market as a force to be reckoned."

Aphrodite's will sell their popular experiential gifting items, most notably their jewelry sets, with inspiring messaging including "To My Daughter," "You Are My Sunshine," and "To My Badass Bestie." Entering the Walmart Marketplace will allow less marketing dollars to be spent on Facebook ads which the Apple iOS changes have recently impacted. Aphrodite's currently spend between 52% to 60% per unit on marketing, and sales on the Marketplace will have a significantly reduced ad spend of only 8% to 20% per unit. Bergio will launch on Walmart Marketplace in Q3 of this year in anticipation of the holiday shopping season.

Aphrodite's joined the Bergio International family earlier this year in February when it was acquired for $5 million. With the help of Bergio, improvements have been made to every aspect of the Aphrodite's brand, including operations, branding, better ROI on ad spend, increased profit margins, and a healthier bottom line.

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit https://www.aphrodites.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergio's Fashion Jewelry Brand - Aphrodite's - Joins Walmart Marketplace Leading jewelry manufacturer diversifies distribution channels to decrease marketing costsFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) a global trendsetter in jewelry design and manufacturing, was officially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Google Cloud to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...