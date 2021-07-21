checkAd

EQ Works Announces the Launch of LOCUS Commute, Allowing Retailers, Insurance Providers and Out of Home Networks to Understand Movement Patterns of Canadians

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Utilizing proprietary mapping applications, predictive algorithms, and data partnerships, EQ scans through billions of data points to create new insights for customer behaviour.TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" …

Utilizing proprietary mapping applications, predictive algorithms, and data partnerships, EQ scans through billions of data points to create new insights for customer behaviour.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence software that drives critical business outcomes for enterprises and agencies, is pleased to announce the launch of LOCUS Commute, a powerful tool that provides insightful data for the retail, insurance and advertising communities. Building virtual replicas of Canada's city streets, sidewalks, highways and transit systems, and pairing it with sophisticated machine learning models that analyze billions of human movement data points, this technology helps identify user journeys and aligns them to the modality of travel. LOCUS Commute provides businesses with deeper insights into where and how people move to enable them to better interact with their customers, lower acquisition costs and reduce churn.

"This is our second generation of LOCUS Commute. The evolution of this human movement technology combined with our geospatial analytics platform, has proven invaluable for retail, advertising and insurance partners." said Dilshan Kathriarachchi, CTO of EQ Works. "Utilizing our SaaS platform and machine learning framework, clients are able to understand the daily commute behaviours of their customers, and then amplify a customer's first-party data to critical mass, unlocking machine learning and predictive essential capabilities not previously possible."

The market for these three verticals is well over $1.5B, provides significant channel opportunities for EQ Works, and should drive incremental revenue through the second half of the year. These industries are beginning to ramp up post-COVID and EQ Works is already working with, or in discussions with, many firms in these verticals to help them enhance consumer engagement and gain market share.

"LOCUS Commute provides our partners with granular movement and journey data that enables better modeling and analytic workflows on top of our platform." says Mark Ditkofsky, Vice President of Data Solutions, EQ Works, "These data fill in significant gaps and errors that occur when only sparse location breadcrumbs are used. It will be invaluable going forward across key industries we serve including automotive, insurance, advertising and retail."

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4
press@eqworks.com
www.eqworks.com

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
416-479-9547
bill@venturenorthcapital.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656270/EQ-Works-Announces-the-Launch-of-LOC ...

EQ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQ Works Announces the Launch of LOCUS Commute, Allowing Retailers, Insurance Providers and Out of Home Networks to Understand Movement Patterns of Canadians Utilizing proprietary mapping applications, predictive algorithms, and data partnerships, EQ scans through billions of data points to create new insights for customer behaviour.TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Google Cloud to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi
Accesswire | Analysen