Bold Ventures Provides Update and Highlights Future Plans

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has recently updated its website information about the Traxxin Gold Project and the Company's Corporate Presentation both of which can be viewed at www.boldventuresinc.com.

The Company is pleased to report that it has signed a contract to carry out a VTEM™_Plus Time Domain EM airborne survey (VTEM) over the Farwell Gold and Base Metals property located near Wawa, Ontario. The electromagnetic and magnetic survey, to be performed by Geotech Ltd. of Vaughan, Ontario, will consist of 450 line-kms with provision to detail additional line-kms as needed. Bold personnel have utilized this system, and its predecessor systems over the last 15 years, which has provided excellent depth penetration and a low noise-to-signal ratio yielding high quality data. While surface examination is standard follow-up procedure in anomalous areas identified by airborne geophysical surveys, the VTEM system provides clear and accurate location of anomalies and eliminates the need for ground-based geophysical surveys in locations where the outcrop exposure is limited or non-existent. The depth penetration is greatly enhanced over the historical Dighem Electromagnetic survey carried out on the Farwell Property in the 1980s by the Ontario Geological Survey. The Bold survey is scheduled for later this summer with a commencement date to be confirmed. Bold Ventures communicates its activities with affected First Nations and works towards a minimum footprint on the land.

Traxxin Gold Project (Au)
In January of this year the Company completed 4 diamond drill holes (BV-21-01 to 04) totalling 745 m (see Bold press release dated April 12, 2021).

An inclined longitudinal section, portraying the Main Zone gold mineralization, is located on the Bold website www.boldventuresinc.com on the Traxxin Project Page in the maps and charts section.

The Traxxin Gold Project is located within the Marmion Lake Batholith. The Main Zone model developed by the Bold Ventures technical team indicates a zone of high-grade gold mineralization that occurs within a low-grade envelope of gold, ranging from approximately 0.1 g/t Au to 1.0 g/t Au. The Hammond Reef Gold Deposit owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, is located 44 km west of the Traxxin Main Zone and is hosted by the same Marmion Lake rocks. It represents the only NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource in the immediate area. The current stated open pit resource presented on Agnico Eagle's website (May 2021) consists of 5.6 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.71 g/t Au (mineral reserves, measured and indicated resources).

