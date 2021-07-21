checkAd

Novamind Has Applied to Have its Common Shares Posted for Trading on the OTCQB in the United States

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Aims to increase visibility and facilitate investment for United States investorsTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in …

Aims to increase visibility and facilitate investment for United States investors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. The Company has also applied for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares.

The posting of the Company's common shares for trading on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and the satisfaction of applicable eligibility requirements. The Company currently trades and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its existing symbol "NM" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under its existing symbol "HN2".

"Having the Company's common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB and providing a more efficient way of trading our shares will be an important milestone in our strategy of building awareness and enhancing accessibility amongst United States investors looking for exposure to the growth potential of Novamind's mental health and psychedelic medicine business," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind.

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet qualify for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novamind Has Applied to Have its Common Shares Posted for Trading on the OTCQB in the United States Aims to increase visibility and facilitate investment for United States investorsTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Google Cloud to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...