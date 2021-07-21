Novamind Has Applied to Have its Common Shares Posted for Trading on the OTCQB in the United States

Aims to increase visibility and facilitate investment for United States investorsTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in …

The posting of the Company's common shares for trading on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and the satisfaction of applicable eligibility requirements. The Company currently trades and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its existing symbol "NM" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under its existing symbol "HN2".

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. The Company has also applied for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares.

"Having the Company's common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB and providing a more efficient way of trading our shares will be an important milestone in our strategy of building awareness and enhancing accessibility amongst United States investors looking for exposure to the growth potential of Novamind's mental health and psychedelic medicine business," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind.

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet qualify for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.