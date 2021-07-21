checkAd

Bourns Innovative IsoMOV Protectors Offer Functionality and Protection Advantages in a More Robust Design

Solving MOV degradation issues, Bourns IsoMOV protectors deliver significantly enhanced surge performance, operational life and device reliability

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today introduced one of the most significant breakthroughs in MOV device design in decades, its IsoMOV protectors. The innovatively designed Bourns IsoMOV hybrid protection component integrates the GDT function directly into the MOV itself, providing an elevated level of surge protection in terms of performance, operational life and enhanced device reliability. Because the fully-integrated, compact Bourns hybrid design features performance specifications usually found in larger traditional MOV devices, Bourns IsoMOV protectors enable designers to better tailor the surge protection performance to their stringent space requirements, and allow them to upgrade their MOV overvoltage protection to include the proven benefit of GDT isolation without a PCB redesign.  With industry-standard pin layouts, Bourns IsoMOV protectors offer a substantial performance and reliability upgrade to same-size standard MOVs in a pin-to-pin drop-in-replacement form factor.

The IsoMOV protector is a fully integrated GDT and MOV hybrid design. Combining both devices into a single package allows the GDT to block leakage currents through the MOV that may lead to premature failure, making the MOV inherently more robust without adding additional components into the circuit design. Rated at 125°C, which is well above the industry-standard 85°C, the IsoMOV protector's extended temperature range and low leakage are especially well-suited for industrial, power line communications, high-speed information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, as well as a wide range of certain harsh environment or remote, exposed applications where repairs can be both physically challenging and expensive to perform.

"In our interconnected world, devices need to maintain maximum uptime. Because of this, many designers specify MOVs rated for much higher voltages and surge currents in order to ensure they are never stressed to their breaking point.  Others have placed GDTs in series with MOVs to eliminate leakage currents and extend the life of the MOV. The efficient design of the Bourns IsoMOV protector allows designers to do away with larger, generally lower-performing, and often more expensive design alternatives," said Tomaž Bojko, Product Line Manager for Overvoltage Protection Solutions at Bourns.

