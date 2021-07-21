New Report Reveals Significant Advancements in Gender Equity Among Corporate Boards

BoardEx releases the second edition of the Global Gender Balance Report 2021

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BoardEx, the premier provider of global leadership intelligence, released a new study: Global Gender Balance Report 2021. In its second edition, the report examines the progress that was made in advancing gender equity on the boards of major corporations across 26 global indices. The report also uncovers that these gender equity advancements have not been uniform around the world, with some countries taking a notable lead in these efforts.

This comparative study, which began in 2014, evaluates the progress of increasing female participation at the board, executive director and non-executive director levels. The report includes an analysis of more than 16,000 directors from more than 1,400 different organizations.