checkAd

New Report Reveals Significant Advancements in Gender Equity Among Corporate Boards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:01  |  29   |   |   

BoardEx releases the second edition of the Global Gender Balance Report 2021

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BoardEx, the premier provider of global leadership intelligence, released a new study: Global Gender Balance Report 2021.  In its second edition, the report examines the progress that was made in advancing gender equity on the boards of major corporations across 26 global indices. The report also uncovers that these gender equity advancements have not been uniform around the world, with some countries taking a notable lead in these efforts.

The BoardEx Global Gender Balance Report finds gender equity advancements have not been uniform around the world, with some countries taking a notable lead in these efforts.

This comparative study, which began in 2014, evaluates the progress of increasing female participation at the board, executive director and non-executive director levels.  The report includes an analysis of more than 16,000 directors from more than 1,400 different organizations.

BoardEx's Global Gender Balance Report 2021 reveals:

  • The US made significant progress in gender balance at the board level since the study first began in 2014 with a gain of 10 percentage points.  The US finds itself it 16th place in this year's report with 29% female participation. 

  • The UK gained 2.6 percentage points since last year to close 2020 with 36.3% female participation and moved to sixth place in the global rankings.

  • France takes the top spot with 44% of board positions being held by women.

  • Japan has more than tripled its female board representation from 4% to 14% in the 6 years since this study began.

  • Ireland has made the largest percentage-point gain since 2014 and the percentage of women on ISEQ-20 boards sits at 31%.

  • Only 4.4% of the organizations from the study have more than 50% female participation on the board.

  • There remains a sharp contrast between the rates of female participation for executive and non-executive directors.

  • There is evidence that having more women in board-level positions improves non-board gender balance.

For the complete findings included in the Global Gender Balance Report 2021, download the full report here.  

About BoardEx

BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions. Organizations trust BoardEx to identify, qualify and map connection paths to 2 million organizations and the 1.5 million people who lead them.

BoardEx is a part of Euromoney People Intelligence, a division of Euromoney PLC which provides organizations with unique data intelligence that connects them with the individuals who will have the greatest impact on their goals.  Euromoney People Intelligence is comprised of four unique brands: BoardEx, WealthEngine, Wealth-X and RelSci.  We empower our clients to build greater relationships, obtain and manage their best talent and reduce commercial risk. 

Learn more at boardex.com.

BoardEx Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1577955/BoardEx_GGBR21_Banners_Figure1_FB_1200x300.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425805/BoardEx_Logo_blue_2017_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Report Reveals Significant Advancements in Gender Equity Among Corporate Boards BoardEx releases the second edition of the Global Gender Balance Report 2021 NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today BoardEx, the premier provider of global leadership intelligence, released a new study: Global Gender Balance Report 2021.  In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
Customer Satisfaction Research Studies Companies - Remind Customers Of Essential Changes Or ...
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom