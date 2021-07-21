EQS-News Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year Report
|
EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Stock Exchange release
- The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 23.6m
- Net interest income totalled EUR 128.9m
- Total operating income was EUR 135.8m
- Total operating expenses were EUR -77.8m. The transfer pricing method applied to the intra-group services has been updated, entailing pricing adjustments which increase the expenses in Nordea Mortgage Bank.
- Net loan losses totalled EUR -34.4m. The IFRS 9 model was updated with more conservative loss data assumption.
- Loans to the public amounted to EUR 29,804.8m.
- Debt securities in issue totalled EUR 20,814.6m.
- The size of the cover pool was EUR 23,348.1m and overcollateralization 12.2%.
|Summary key figures
|Jan-Jun
|Jan-Jun
|Change
|Full year
|2021
|2020
|%
|2020
|Net interest income, EURm
|128.9
|113.5
|14
|235.6
|Total operating income, EURm
|135.8
|108.3
|25
|226.1
|Total operating expenses, EURm
|-77.8
|-31.2
|150
|-66.1
|Profit before loan losses, EURm
|58.0
|77.1
|33
|144.5
|Net loan losses, EURm
|-34.4
|-12.9
|166
|-15.4
|Operating profit, EURm
|23.6
|64.2
|-63
|144.6
|Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps
|23.1
|9.3
|152
|5.4
|Return on equity, %
|3.1
|8.8
|-65
|9.9
|Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|28.2
|22.3
|26
|23.1
|Total capital ratio, %
|33.6
|26.7
|26
|27.4
|Number of employees (full time equivalents)
|13
|11
|18
|12
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare