Clovis Oncology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on August 4

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the open of the US financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss the Company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.