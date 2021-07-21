checkAd

Clovis Oncology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on August 4

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the open of the US financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss the Company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: US participants 877.698.7048 International participants 647.689.5448, conference ID: 3887398.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the US, Europe, and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops with partners diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the US and Europe.

