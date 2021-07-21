checkAd

Celanese Opens Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Feasibility Lab at Florence, Kentucky Site

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced an expansion of its Florence, Kentucky research and development center with the addition of a Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Feasibility Lab. The new feasibility lab will drive new development for long-acting controlled release drug delivery. This represents a significant investment and commitment to the Pharmaceutical segment of Celanese’s engineered materials business. The feasibility lab expands pharmaceutical companies’ access to highly customized materials and service solutions.

The new Florence pharmaceutical feasibility lab enables Celanese to accelerate customers’ development projects for long-acting delivery of small molecules, biologics and RNA. Services include material characterization; injection molding, hot-melt extrusion, and other prototyping capabilities; monolithic or multi-layer drug-loaded prototypes; in vitro characterization and drug release studies; and tooling design and development.

“When Celanese works with pharmaceutical customers, we first seek to understand their design challenges and identify factors that are critical to quality,” noted Jeff Haley, Senior Manager and Product Specialist, Pharmaceutical Development for Celanese. “We then assemble the right team of experts, select the right tool set, and develop a program plan to help solve their materials challenges. Technical or materials requirements vary by customer, and Celanese is here to offer targeted solutions to ensure our customers can quickly bring to market a successful product that has a meaningful impact on patient health and quality of life.”

Celanese offers cutting-edge medical and pharmaceutical material solutions and expert development support to Medical Device and Pharmaceutical companies worldwide. With more than 40 years of experience supporting key applications and the demanding requirements of the medical market, Celanese is expanding design possibilities as our customers find new ways to deliver a sustained dose of medication over time. The Company’s continuously expanding Medical Technology portfolio includes solutions and technologies for applications across drug delivery, medical devices, orthopedics, advanced surgical instruments and connected devices. For more information on healthcare-specific product features and benefits, visit: https://healthcare.celanese.com/products-and-solutions/vitaldose

Product Availability & Contacts

To discuss solutions for long-acting delivery of small molecules, biologics and RNA, contact a Celanese commercial representative via Healthcare@Celanese.com. To learn more about Celanese healthcare solutions, visit healthcare.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

Wertpapier


