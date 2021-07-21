checkAd

Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Management will provide an update on the Company and discuss second quarter 2021 results as well as expectations for the future via conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-312-7507 (domestic) or +1-631-813-4828 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 8870516. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 am ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and refer to conference ID 8870516.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website approximately two hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), GIVLAARI (givosiran), OXLUMO (lumasiran), and Leqvio (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

