Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Atuzaginstat Disrupts Biofilms and is Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Periodontal Disease at IADR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced new preclinical data demonstrating efficacious dose range finding data for its lead drug candidate atuzaginstat (COR388) in periodontal disease in conjunction with its participation at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) 2021 General Session & Exhibition, a virtual event. Periodontal disease represents a significant unmet market of 65 million people in the U.S. alone.

New data presented at the IADR 2021 conference by Cortexyme showed its lead clinical small molecule, atuzaginstat, was able to engage and inhibit its target, lysine-gingipain from P. gingivalis, within a biofilm and disrupt the biofilm integrity. The inability of traditional antibiotics to penetrate oral biofilms at therapeutic concentrations is a major reason for their lack of efficacy in treating chronic periodontitis. The company also confirmed that a second-generation lysine-gingipain inhibitor, COR588, demonstrated biofilm penetration and target engagement similar to atuzaginstat and is planned to begin Phase I studies in the third quarter 2021. In a second presentation at IADR 2021, Cortexyme presented data from preclinical studies demonstrating that atuzaginstat was efficacious in reversing alveolar bone loss induced by oral P. gingivalis infection.

“As top-line data for our GAIN Trial rapidly approaches in the fourth quarter 2021, Cortexyme is in a unique position with a pivotal clinical study of our lead drug candidate atuzaginstat that targets the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis not only as the causative agent of Alzheimer’s disease, but also its well-established role as a keystone bacterium for periodontal disease. This presents us with the potential to provide innovative and breakthrough treatments in two high unmet clinical need areas with a first-in-class, orally administered small molecule,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder and chair. “The 233-patient periodontal disease REPAIR sub-study of the GAIN Trial evaluates standard clinical endpoints of periodontitis, including gingival pocket depth, clinical attachment, and bleeding on probing. We look forward to reporting top-line data from the REPAIR sub-study in the fourth quarter 2021.”

