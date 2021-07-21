Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointments of Dr. Peter K Honig, MPH, former Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs and Group Head of Development China and Japan at Pfizer, and Dr. Michael A.S. Jewett, FRCSC, FACS, a practicing Oncologist and global Key Opinion Leader (KOL) to the Sesen Bio Board of Directors. The Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Company’s lead program, Vicineum, is currently under Priority Review with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the US with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Peter Honig and Dr. Michael Jewett to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “We have reached a transformational time for the Company as we approach the potential approval and launch of Vicineum in the US. We are very fortunate to add the deep global regulatory experience of Dr. Honig and the extensive clinical expertise of Dr. Jewett to further strengthen our Board. Their wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to make progress in bringing a potential best-in-class treatment to markets globally.”

Peter K Honig, MD, MPH is an experienced leader in the strategic and tactical aspects of medicine and vaccine development with expertise in clinical pharmacology, clinical programs, setting clinical trial design, compliance, medical product safety, and medical product regulation. Dr. Honig recently retired from Pfizer as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs and Group Head of Development China and Japan. Dr. Honig led Pfizer’s commitment to patient safety by working across the organization to ensure regulatory effectiveness, quality control and compliance throughout all stages of product development and post-approval. Prior to joining Pfizer, he held senior leadership positions at AstraZeneca and Merck Research Laboratories and with the FDA, including a role as the first Director of the Office of Drug Safety in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).