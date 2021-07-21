checkAd

Business Warrior Continues Record-Breaking Revenue Performance

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces its strongest quarter yet with quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 897%.

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces its strongest quarter yet with quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 897%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about Business Warrior’s strongest quarter ever, watch this interview with CEO Rhett Doolittle as he discusses all of the latest company news.

May Revenue Secures Historic Results

Business Warrior reported more than $1 million in gross revenue for the month of May, representing the first time the Company has topped $1 million in monthly revenue and the close of the current quarter. This historic achievement follows March revenue growth of more than 412%, demonstrating Business Warrior’s rapid market acceleration.

Company Profitability Ahead of Schedule

Business Warrior’s goal is to help its business subscribers identify factors that may prevent them from getting more customers, and to then guide the businesses to a solution and propel their marketing campaigns to a clear return on investment. The Company specializes in small to medium-sized companies looking for growth opportunities.

Business Warrior’s positive outcome of their third quarter results has enabled a 33% reduction in total liabilities and no leftover convertible notes. The Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain a strong cash position to increase its market reach and performance.

“We are projecting to be profitable for the year, which is nearly two years ahead of schedule,” said Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. “Our software and marketing solutions seamlessly work together to help businesses get more customers and scale-up quickly. This positive momentum has put us in a position to invest in future growth.”

Business Warrior Developing New Growth Solutions

Always on the vanguard, Business Warrior is focused on using its better-than-expected cash flow to advance several key initiatives, including the launch of version 3.0 of the Business Warrior software, the development of a new corporate website, and a collaboration with banks to create a new solution that offers small businesses access to growth capital.

