Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced changes to its leadership team. Brendan O’Grady, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial, will leave Teva to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry, and Sven Dethlefs, who currently serves as Teva’s Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Portfolio and International Markets Commercial has been appointed the new head of North America Commercial.

Mark Sabag, who currently serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and head of Global Communications, Brand and ESG, has been appointed as Executive Vice President, International Markets Commercial

Galia Inbar will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Global Communications, Brand and ESG

Eli Shani will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Portfolio

All changes will be effective August 15, 2021.

“On behalf of the Teva Board of Directors and our executive management team, I want to thank Brendan for his many contributions to Teva during his 30 years with the company. Most recently, for his leadership in helping to stabilize the US business and setting Teva up for future growth as head of North America Commercial, during challenging times,” said Mr. Kare Schultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Sven Dethlefs to this critical role. Sven has been part of the Executive Management team since 2017 and held leadership roles in Teva's global specialty business, commercial European business, and in our global operations. I have every confidence that Sven will bring great strength to the regional business and the benefit of patients.”

"I am also proud to announce additional changes to our leadership team, which include the transition of Mark Sabag to lead the commercial business in our International Markets, and the appointment of Galia Inbar and Eli Shani to lead our Human Resources, Global Communications, Brand and ESG, and our Global Marketing and Portfolio, respectively. These appointments demonstrate the quality and depth of our leadership bench, and I look forward to working closely with Sven, Mark, Galia, Eli, and the rest of the team as we continue to lead Teva to meet its targets, implement its strategy and fulfill its mission."