PharmaTher Expands Psychedelic Patent Portfolio with Filing of U.S. Patent Application for Novel Ketamine Formulation

Strengthens position to become a leader in the intradermal delivery of FDA prescription-based ketamine products

Supports commercializing novel uses and delivery methods of psychedelics

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office outlining a novel formulation of ketamine for intradermal administration as potential treatments for mental health, neurological and pain disorders. The Company’s intellectual property portfolio includes 19 granted patent and patent applications filed in over 150 countries.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher, commented: “As we continue to advance our clinical programs with ketamine, we are building a robust intellectual portfolio of potential prescription-based ketamine products and psychedelics through novel uses, formulations and delivery forms to treat various diseases and disorders. I am pleased with our continued dedication to becoming a leader of novel ketamine products and implementing a patent strategy that would protect our clinical development and commercialization initiatives.”

The patent application, entitled “Methods and Compositions of Ketamine Formulation for Intradermal Administration,” describes the potential improvement and therapeutic value of ketamine by delivering it through the skin. Intradermal drug delivery, defined as bypassing the outermost layer of the skin (the stratum corneum) by a suitable device (i.e. patch or spray) and depositing the drug in the underlying viable skin layers (the epidermis and dermis), is an attractive alternative drug delivery approach employed to overcome certain drug administration challenges present in oral, subcutaneous and intramuscular injections, intravenous, and intranasal delivery. Also, intradermal delivery methods and compositions provide the potential for significant reduction of skin irritation, rapid and controlled drug uptake, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics, as well as improved bioavailability and deposition of the drug at a pre-specified volume.