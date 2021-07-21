Global Care Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company Receives Revenue From Its First Royalty Streaming Deal
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased provide an update for its 100% owned portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”). Further to the press release dated April 8th, 2021, ASIC generated its first royalty streaming revenue for the period from May 19th until July 16th, 2021, receiving 2.19679213 Bitcoin (“BTC”) equating to approximately CDN $90,000 with a current BTC price of $39,973.80 CAD per BTC as of July 18th, 2021. At the current price and mining level, the company currently expects to break even within less than a year. The coins will be liquidated to FIAT.
Although in recent weeks global cryptocurrencies have been volatile, Elon Musk will participate today in a live discussion with Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood during the Bitcoin-centered conference “The ₿ Word”. The conference aims to demystify and destigmatize narratives about Bitcoin and explain how institutions can embrace it.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it currently intends to propose a name and ticker change at the next shareholder meeting. After finalization of the audit for CCM Technologies Inc., the company will file a Business Acquisition Report and mail a management information circular to its shareholders. The Company also currently plans to move its status from an investment issuer to a single purpose entity.
About ASIC Power Co.
ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and streaming contracts globally.
About Global Care
Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.
