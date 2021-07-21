checkAd

Global Care Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company Receives Revenue From Its First Royalty Streaming Deal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased provide an update for its 100% owned portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”). Further to the press release dated April 8th, 2021, ASIC generated its first royalty streaming revenue for the period from May 19th until July 16th, 2021, receiving 2.19679213 Bitcoin (“BTC”) equating to approximately CDN $90,000 with a current BTC price of $39,973.80 CAD per BTC as of July 18th, 2021. At the current price and mining level, the company currently expects to break even within less than a year. The coins will be liquidated to FIAT.

Although in recent weeks global cryptocurrencies have been volatile, Elon Musk will participate today in a live discussion with Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood during the Bitcoin-centered conference “The ₿ Word”. The conference aims to demystify and destigmatize narratives about Bitcoin and explain how institutions can embrace it.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it currently intends to propose a name and ticker change at the next shareholder meeting. After finalization of the audit for CCM Technologies Inc., the company will file a Business Acquisition Report and mail a management information circular to its shareholders. The Company also currently plans to move its status from an investment issuer to a single purpose entity.

About ASIC Power Co.

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and streaming contracts globally.

For more information and to register to ASIC’s mailing list and follow @asicpower on Twitter.

Website: https://asicpower.com/

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Website: https://globalcarecapital.com/

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.: 

Company Contact: 

Stephen Otter, Chairman

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to ASIC was supplied by ASIC for inclusion herein, and Global Care’s directors and officers have relied on ASIC for such information.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com





